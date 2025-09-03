EXCLUSIVE: 'I Watched Jimmy Hoffa Die and Know Exactly Where He is Buried — But the FBI Won't Listen to Me'

That's the explosive claim from a former corrections officer who exclusively told RadarOnline.com he watched the Teamsters Union president get buried alive.

The body of Jimmy Hoffa has been hiding in plain sight for the past 50 years.

Michael Yarbrough was heading to a job interview at Detroit's Renaissance Hotel, which was still under construction in 1975. After getting lost and walking through the wrong door, he heard a man yelling for help.

When he went to try to help, Yarbrough came upon a group of finely dressed men.

"They had this man whom I found out later was Jimmy Hoffa," Yarbrough claimed. "They were holding him. He was yelling for help.

"And just right next to them, there was another guy. It was a construction worker. He was hammering on the concrete cement, trying to drown the guy out from screaming for help."