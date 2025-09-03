EXCLUSIVE: 'I Watched Jimmy Hoffa Die and Know Exactly Where He is Buried — But the FBI Won't Listen to Me'
The body of Jimmy Hoffa has been hiding in plain sight for the past 50 years.
That's the explosive claim from a former corrections officer who exclusively told RadarOnline.com he watched the Teamsters Union president get buried alive.
Michael Yarbrough was heading to a job interview at Detroit's Renaissance Hotel, which was still under construction in 1975. After getting lost and walking through the wrong door, he heard a man yelling for help.
When he went to try to help, Yarbrough came upon a group of finely dressed men.
"They had this man whom I found out later was Jimmy Hoffa," Yarbrough claimed. "They were holding him. He was yelling for help.
"And just right next to them, there was another guy. It was a construction worker. He was hammering on the concrete cement, trying to drown the guy out from screaming for help."
Death by Cement
Yarbrough said the men brought in a cement truck and positioned Hoffa next to one of the hollow building columns.
He claimed: "The ball on the cement truck was turning real slow, and then next thing I know, they pushed the guy in the hole. The concrete cement starts gushing down the gurney. I could see the ball turning fast, and they pushed him in the hole – buried him right away."
The young man went home and told his family, who confirmed the men were part of the mafia and urged him to stay quiet.
But as the years went by, the horror of what Yarbrough saw ate away at him, until he finally told his story to the FBI, which quickly dismissed him.
"I came to them in November 2002. This is 2025, and they still haven't gone in that building," he said, adding that he has no idea why he wasn't taken seriously.
"They’ve searched everywhere – 9 searches in 50 years. And each time they went on the search, I called the FBI and told them that they were wasting their time, energy, and resources, and they still searched those areas anyway.
"(Hoffa's) been lying there for 50 years."
Other Theories
Hoffa disappeared on July 30, 1975, after a missed lunch appointment on the outskirts of Detroit. The 62-year-old had called his wife from a payphone, letting her know that his associates didn’t show up and he planned on being home for dinner. He never made it.
It has long been assumed that Hoffa was a victim of a mafia hit, but theories about exactly how and where are as numerous as the years since his death.
One theory involved Hoffa being picked up by mobsters outside a Detroit restaurant, murdered, and then taken to a sanitation station, where his remains were cremated by an incinerator.
Another saw Hoffa's body dumped into a giant bundler, which was used to compress thousands of pounds of garbage into a compact cube to then be taken away.
The missing union leader was allegedly then sent out to a paper mill where that bundle was liquified and turned into recycled paper and cardboard.
Other wild theories have Hoffa buried hundreds of miles away from Detroit – in locations as varied as New Jersey and Wisconsin.