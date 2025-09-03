Taylor Swift's Baby Plans Revealed After Announcing Engagement to NFL Star Travis Kelce: 'They're Both So Ready to Start a Family Together'
Now that she's engaged to Travis Kelce at last, Taylor Swift is already looking past their wedding to when the couple can focus on starting a family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo announced their engagement on August 26 after two years of dating, and Swift, 35, has been vocal in the past about how she's longed for a large brood of kids.
Hoping For A 'Honeymoon Baby'
"Taylor doesn’t want to wait – she’d love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible," an insider spilled to Heat magazine. "She can't wait to be a mom and is 100 percent certain Travis will make a wonderful father. She's both so ready to settle down and finally begin the next chapter of her life with Travis."
The Anti-Hero singer is hoping to conceive as soon as the couple says their "I Do's."
"They'd love a honeymoon baby and would ideally have at least two kids,” the source claimed.
Changing Her Mind On Children
In 2012, a younger Swift expressed her desire to have a minimum of four children, despite not having a steady boyfriend at the time.
"I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me," she gushed at the time.
Sadly, the massive fame she later achieved caused the hitmaker to have second thoughts about motherhood.
"I don't know if I'll have kids," Swift confessed in 2014. "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."
Swift's Engagement Feelings Revealed
While Swift still has babies on her mind, her thoughts are turning towards the more immediate step of getting married to her NFL star fiancé.
"Taylor is on cloud nine now – she’s super excited that the pair are so settled in the open. She’s officially going to be Mrs. Kelce," the insider claimed.
"Right now, they’re just basking in the moment. It still feels surreal, but soon enough, they'll be sitting down with her wedding planner and figuring out the next stage of ceremony options, as well as the actual type of ceremony they want to have."
Ryan Lochte's Ex-Wife Tells Judge She Found Empty Bags of Cocaine Left by the 12-time Olympic Medalist in Their Home and Caught Him Inhaling Nitrous Oxide in Front of One of Their Kids
'A Real-Life Fairy Tale'
Kelce, 35, is laser-focused on the 2025 NFL football season, which, if his Kansas City Chiefs go all the way to the Super Bowl, will keep him busy until February 2026.
"Travis is happy to go with the flow and let Taylor take the lead. He trusts her judgment and just wants her to have the wedding day of her dreams," the source shared.
"The consensus is that they won’t be walking down the aisle until spring at the earliest, because Travis has to focus on football. Easter has been mentioned, but early summer could work just as well and give them more time for planning."
At the moment, Swift and Kelce are basking in being officially engaged.
“This truly is the culmination of a real-life fairy tale for both of them. It’s the happiest chapter of her life by far," gushed the insider.