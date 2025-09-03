Taylor Swift's Baby Plans Revealed After Announcing Engagement to NFL Star Travis Kelce: 'They're Both So Ready to Start a Family Together'

The duo announced their engagement on August 26 after two years of dating, and Swift, 35, has been vocal in the past about how she's longed for a large brood of kids.

Now that she's engaged to Travis Kelce at last, Taylor Swift is already looking past their wedding to when the couple can focus on starting a family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"They'd love a honeymoon baby and would ideally have at least two kids,” the source claimed.

The Anti-Hero singer is hoping to conceive as soon as the couple says their "I Do's."

"Taylor doesn’t want to wait – she’d love the baby to follow the wedding as soon as possible," an insider spilled to Heat magazine. "She can't wait to be a mom and is 100 percent certain Travis will make a wonderful father. She's both so ready to settle down and finally begin the next chapter of her life with Travis."

Swift said she wanted at least four kids but later changed her mind after fame became overwhelming.

In 2012, a younger Swift expressed her desire to have a minimum of four children, despite not having a steady boyfriend at the time.

"I want to wait a while, but the idea of pouring everything you are into another person when you become a parent has always been amazing to me," she gushed at the time.

Sadly, the massive fame she later achieved caused the hitmaker to have second thoughts about motherhood.

"I don't know if I'll have kids," Swift confessed in 2014. "It's impossible not to picture certain scenarios and how you would try to convince them that they have a normal life when, inevitably, there will be strange men pointing giant cameras at them from the time they are babies."