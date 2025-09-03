EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: JB Pritzker Refuses to Reveal If He's Using Weight Loss Drugs as Expert Offers Warning to Governor...After Prez Urged Rival to Hit The Gym
JB Pritzker's dramatic weight loss transformation has caught the eyes of many, including President Trump, but the Illinois governor is refusing to say if drugs have helped him during his journey, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 60-year-old is believed to be preparing for a presidential run in 2028 and is getting into shape for the possible brutal campaign.
What Did Pritzker Say About Using Weight Loss Drugs?
On Tuesday, September 2, Pritzker was joined on an early-morning walk by NBC 5 Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, as he spoke about his weight loss journey, but steered clear of admitting to using any drugs.
"...People are noticing. You've obviously lost weight," Ahern said, and added: "When you're in the public eye, people want to know. And I don't want to be too rude to you. But at the same time, are you also taking one of the drugs to help lose some weight?"
The politician responded: "I'm not going to answer that question partly because I think there are a lot of people who are on those GLP1s, and it's kind of none of anybody's business.
"Sometimes people are doing it because they have a health problem, like a genuine medical problem, diabetes, or something else. And those are amazing drugs."
Keeping The Weight Off
Ahern then reminded Pritzker that not answering the question will drive the public to "assume that yes, you are."
"I don't care. I think that anybody doing anything that's good for their health, that's a positive thing," Pritzker hit back. "And this is good for my health. I have kids I want to be around for a long time. So, I think being healthier is a very positive thing. I have fought being overweight my whole life."
Toby Amidor, an award-winning nutrition expert and best-selling author of Health Shots, exclusively told RadarOnline.com that it will be imperative for Pritzker to stay on top of his new health regimen, especially if he doesn't want the weight coming back.
She explained: "Once someone loses weight, data suggests that 95 percent of people tend to gain it back within 5 years. So, even if Governor Pritzker would like to maintain his weight loss, he still needs to maintain lifelong healthy lifestyle habits (including diet and exercise) to keep off the weight."
Trump Urges Pritzker To Hit The Gym
Last month, Pritzker's weight found itself under the spotlight after Trump, 79, told reporters the governor "should spend more time in the gym."
In response, Pritzker, who has been vocal over his dislike of the president, labeled Trump a "bully, and added, "The president, of course, himself is not in good shape."
Previously, during a press conference, Trump seemed to claim Pritzker is thinking of running for president, and said, "I notice he lost a little weight, so maybe he has a chance, you know?"
Pritzker then took to X and responded: "Donald, thanks for the compliment!... By the way, where are the (Jeffrey) Epstein files?"
Did Pritzker Threaten Trump?
EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: Royal Rape Horror — Inside the Nightmarish Sex Attacks Case Against Marius Borg Hoiby As Norwegian Prince Faces 10 Years Behind Bars and His Family is 'Ripped Apart'
The two politicians have never been on the same page; earlier this year, Pritzker urged Americans to push back and "fight everywhere and all at once."
"Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now," he added in a room filled with everyone from activists to donors at the New Hampshire Democratic party's annual McIntyre-Shaheen dinner.
He continued: "These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have."
However, Trump's eldest son, Don Jr., was quick to cry on X and said: "Are you trying to inspire a 3rd assassination attempt on my dad? Two wasn't enough for you?"
In 2024, Thomas Matthew Crooks and, later, Ryan Wesley Routh, attempted to assassinate Trump.