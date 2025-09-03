EXCLUSIVE DETAILS: JB Pritzker Refuses to Reveal If He's Using Weight Loss Drugs as Expert Offers Warning to Governor...After Prez Urged Rival to Hit The Gym

On Tuesday, September 2, Pritzker was joined on an early-morning walk by NBC 5 Chicago's Mary Ann Ahern, as he spoke about his weight loss journey, but steered clear of admitting to using any drugs.

"...People are noticing. You've obviously lost weight," Ahern said, and added: "When you're in the public eye, people want to know. And I don't want to be too rude to you. But at the same time, are you also taking one of the drugs to help lose some weight?"

The politician responded: "I'm not going to answer that question partly because I think there are a lot of people who are on those GLP1s, and it's kind of none of anybody's business.

"Sometimes people are doing it because they have a health problem, like a genuine medical problem, diabetes, or something else. And those are amazing drugs."