Epstein Victims Promise to Release Their Own List of Vile Sex Creep's Famous Clients — As Trump Rages Over 'Democratic Hoax'

Instead, they will do it themselves.

Most were only between the ages of 14-17 at the time.

A varied group of women each took turns sharing their stories of how Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial, groomed them and then sexually abused them .

On Wednesday, survivors of Epstein’s crimes and their families held a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol, as they tried to press Congress to release all the information the government has on the criminal investigation of the dead financier.

Survivor Lisa Phillips said she and the other women are prepared to release their own list of names

For years, government officials have called for the release of Epstein's rumored "client list," expecting it to include names of celebrities, world leaders and other dignitaries.

Now the victims are prepared to take matters into their own hands – promising to compile and release a list of names on their own.

Lisa Phillips alleged Epstein sexually assaulted her after she first went to his private Caribbean island in the late 1990s when she was 21. She asked any other victims who have remained silent to come forward.

"A lot of us survivors know we’ve been compiling lists of our own, and we have so many other survivors," Phillips said. "Please come forward, and we’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own."

She then called out political leaders, urging them to do more as well.

"Congress must choose. Will you continue to protect predators or will you finally protect survivors?" she said to applause.

"Us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them," she added. "Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know."