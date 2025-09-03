Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

Epstein Victims Promise to Release Their Own List of Vile Sex Creep's Famous Clients — As Trump Rages Over 'Democratic Hoax'

jeffrey epstein and rally
Source: mega

Victims of Jeffrey Epstein held a rally outside the Capitol to call for the release of more information about his crimes.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 3:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's victims are tired of waiting for the government to release a highly-anticipated list of the alleged sex trafficker's clients, RadarOnline.com can report.

Instead, they will do it themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

Danielle Bensky (L) and Jess Michaels (R)
Source: mega

Victims Danielle Bensky (L) and Jess Michaels (R) hugged each other in support.

On Wednesday, survivors of Epstein’s crimes and their families held a rally in front of the U.S. Capitol, as they tried to press Congress to release all the information the government has on the criminal investigation of the dead financier.

A varied group of women each took turns sharing their stories of how Epstein, who died in prison while awaiting trial, groomed them and then sexually abused them.

Most were only between the ages of 14-17 at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Victims' Own List

Lisa Phillips
Source: mega

Survivor Lisa Phillips said she and the other women are prepared to release their own list of names

For years, government officials have called for the release of Epstein's rumored "client list," expecting it to include names of celebrities, world leaders and other dignitaries.

Now the victims are prepared to take matters into their own hands – promising to compile and release a list of names on their own.

Lisa Phillips alleged Epstein sexually assaulted her after she first went to his private Caribbean island in the late 1990s when she was 21. She asked any other victims who have remained silent to come forward.

"A lot of us survivors know we’ve been compiling lists of our own, and we have so many other survivors," Phillips said. "Please come forward, and we’ll compile our own list and seek justice on our own."

She then called out political leaders, urging them to do more as well.

"Congress must choose. Will you continue to protect predators or will you finally protect survivors?" she said to applause.

"Us Epstein survivors have been discussing creating our own list. We know the names. Many of us were abused by them," she added. "Now together as survivors, we will confidentially compile the names we all know."

Article continues below advertisement

Calls for Government Help

bill clinton and jeffrey epstein
Source: mega

Epstein had many high profile contacts, including Bill Clinton.

Epstein victim Marina Lacerda called on the federal government to release unredacted files to survivors and protect victims' identities before releasing the documents to the public.

She also questioned why Epstein was allowed to "go on with the abuse" for as long as he did, noting she would have testified years ago to "help stop him."

The survivor added: "Our government could have saved so many women, but Jeffrey Epstein was too important and those women didn't matter.

"Why? Well, we matter now. We are here today, and we are speaking, and we are not going to stop speaking."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Scott and Kelley Wolf

Scott Wolf's Ex Kelley Reveals She's Going Into Rehab as She's Arraigned for Doxxing Estranged 'Party of Five' Husband After 911 Drama

Split photo of Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk

Elon Musk's Trans Daughter Vivian Wilson Claims She's Not Rich, Lives With 3 Roommates Despite Dad's $415Billion Net Worth

Trump Moves On

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

donald trump
Source: mega

President Trump has called the list a 'hoax'.

The victims' public remarks come as survivors shared their stories with members of Congress, and after Republican Rep. Thomas Massie filed a bipartisan petition pushing for a vote on the release of the files.

But talking to reporters Wednesday, Donald Trump reiterated his declaration that an Epstein list is merely a "Democrat hoax." He said "thousands and thousands of documents" had already been released, including another dump overnight, and urged the country to move on.

"No matter what you do, it’s going to keep going," Trump said. "Really, I think it’s enough."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.