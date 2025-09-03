Massive Trove of 33,295 Epstein Files Released by GOP Includes Infamous Missing Minute From Jailhouse Video Dropped to Dispel Murder Claims
The infamous missing minute of Jeffrey Epstein's jailhouse video is among a trove of files released by the House Oversight Committee in a bid to dispel murder claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 33,295 files, related to the late pedophile's 2019 death in custody while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, were made available for public consumption overnight.
Missing Minute
The documents were subpoenaed by Chairman James Comer in early August as part of the committee's commitment to searching for new methods to combat child trafficking and potential ethics violations among elected officials.
But now they've been released, the missing minute of footage that was mysteriously excluded from the 11-hour video released in July, when the time stamp jumped forward just one minute before midnight, can now be viewed — and shows a security guard pacing near a desk.
However, it still remains unclear why the minute of footage was removed from the footage released by the Department of Justice in July.
Dispel Murder Claims
At the time, Attorney General Pam Bondi said the missing minute was a result of the Bureau of Prison's system, claiming that "every night they redo that video... every night should have the same minute missing."
She claimed the DOJ would look to release footage from other nights to prove the missing minute was a routine quirk of the prison's surveillance system.
"We're looking for that video to release that as well, to show that a minute is missing every night," she said. "And that's it on Epstein.'"
Along with the newly-released video footage, authorities also released flight logs from between 2000 and 2014 detailing Epstein's travels.
Intimate Pictures
The trove of information additionally included interview transcripts from Epstein's accomplice and longtime girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years for trafficking.
Other videos included in the documents appear to include a woman recounting her experience with Epstein.
Plus, footage from inside of Epstein's Palm Beach lair which was decorated with a collection of framed photographs showing off naked women and the creep's meetings with high-profile figures.
The videos were recorded in 2005, showing Epstein's home as part of an investigation into allegations the financier molested a 14-year-old girl.
His since-demolished mansion is replete with photographs of women, many of whom appear naked, which are placed in frames in bathrooms, hallways, his personal gym, and several offices.
There are over one dozen photos of his partner in crime and on-again-off-again lover Maxwell placed throughout the home, including one in which she lays naked on the beach.
Notably, there are photos of Epstein and Maxwell meeting Pope John Paul II and the notorious madam with Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.
Maxwell confirmed that these high-profile meetings took place in either 2002 or 2003 during her interview with Trump DOJ officials released last month.
The convicted sex-trafficker revealed she traveled to Cuba with Epstein and former Colombian President Andres Pastrana, whom she claimed to have met "in a pub in Dublin."
Maxwell, a helicopter pilot, revealed she traveled with Pastrana to Columbia to fly a Blackhawk helicopter.