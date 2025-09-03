Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Hollywood
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Joe Pantoliano's Painful Battle With Depression Laid Bare — Hollywood Veteran Admits 'Childhood Trauma' Caused Mental Health Problems That Nearly Destroyed His Life

photo of Joe Pantoliano
Source: MEGA

Joe Pantoliano’s painful battle with depression stems from childhood trauma that nearly destroyed his life.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Veteran actor Joe Pantoliano said depression almost destroyed his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"I was a mess for a long time, and it was because of adolescent childhood trauma," the Sopranos alum, 73, said.

But it didn't cause him to lose his sense of humor – he quipped depression is "really a bummer," and that "at least with bipolar, you've got the highs."

Article continues below advertisement

Seeking Professional Help

Article continues below advertisement
Nancy Sheppard nearly left Joe Pantoliano as his addictions pushed their family to the edge.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Sheppard nearly left Joe Pantoliano as his addictions pushed their family to the edge.

Article continues below advertisement

Until he sought professional treatment, he "self-medicated, and nearly destroyed" himself, Pantoliano said.

He relied on the "seven deadly symptoms" to deal with his feelings. They included "alcohol, what was available, women – you know, risky behavior, act first and then ask questions second," among others.

He said his addictions almost cost him his family – his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sheppard, and their four children "were ready to throw me out. The only people who were happy to see me weren't people. They were my dogs. My dogs actually saved my life because it was the only spark that was left in me. I was like Tinkerbell and the light was dying."

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Joe Pantoliano
Source: MEGA

Dogs saved Pantoliano's life when depression left him clinging to his last spark of hope.

Article continues below advertisement

After struggling with mental health issues for at least 10 years, the Last of Us star was finally diagnosed with clinical depression in 2007. He says he began to heal "with the help of a good psychiatrist and a 12-step program. I've been practicing every day – every day. I'm okay."

These days, he self-medicates with "a brisk walk," which he claims is "more powerful than 50 milligrams of Prozac."

Article continues below advertisement

Helping Others After His Struggle

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of Woody Allen

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen's Road to Redemption After Sexual Abuse Allegations — Legendary Filmmaker Planning Hollywood Return After Fall From Grace

Photo of Meghan Markle

EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Meghan Markle's Failed and Brutal Battle to Become World-Famous Actress Revealed — Before She Suddenly Gave Up Dreams of Fame for Harry

Article continues below advertisement
photo of Joe Pantoliano
Source: MEGA

Pantoliano credited a psychiatrist and a 12-step program for helping him heal.

To help others, he's written two books about his mental health journey and founded a nonprofit called No Kidding, Me Too!, which aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health.

"Our mission ... was to make the discussion of mental disease cool and trendy," he said. "And we've succeeded. You can't get them to shut up now."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.