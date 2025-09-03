EXCLUSIVE: Joe Pantoliano's Painful Battle With Depression Laid Bare — Hollywood Veteran Admits 'Childhood Trauma' Caused Mental Health Problems That Nearly Destroyed His Life
Veteran actor Joe Pantoliano said depression almost destroyed his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"I was a mess for a long time, and it was because of adolescent childhood trauma," the Sopranos alum, 73, said.
But it didn't cause him to lose his sense of humor – he quipped depression is "really a bummer," and that "at least with bipolar, you've got the highs."
Seeking Professional Help
Until he sought professional treatment, he "self-medicated, and nearly destroyed" himself, Pantoliano said.
He relied on the "seven deadly symptoms" to deal with his feelings. They included "alcohol, what was available, women – you know, risky behavior, act first and then ask questions second," among others.
He said his addictions almost cost him his family – his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sheppard, and their four children "were ready to throw me out. The only people who were happy to see me weren't people. They were my dogs. My dogs actually saved my life because it was the only spark that was left in me. I was like Tinkerbell and the light was dying."
After struggling with mental health issues for at least 10 years, the Last of Us star was finally diagnosed with clinical depression in 2007. He says he began to heal "with the help of a good psychiatrist and a 12-step program. I've been practicing every day – every day. I'm okay."
These days, he self-medicates with "a brisk walk," which he claims is "more powerful than 50 milligrams of Prozac."
Helping Others After His Struggle
To help others, he's written two books about his mental health journey and founded a nonprofit called No Kidding, Me Too!, which aims to end the stigma surrounding mental health.
"Our mission ... was to make the discussion of mental disease cool and trendy," he said. "And we've succeeded. You can't get them to shut up now."