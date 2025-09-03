EXCLUSIVE: Joe Pantoliano's Painful Battle With Depression Laid Bare — Hollywood Veteran Admits 'Childhood Trauma' Caused Mental Health Problems That Nearly Destroyed His Life

Until he sought professional treatment, he "self-medicated, and nearly destroyed" himself, Pantoliano said.

He relied on the "seven deadly symptoms" to deal with his feelings. They included "alcohol, what was available, women – you know, risky behavior, act first and then ask questions second," among others.

He said his addictions almost cost him his family – his wife of 31 years, Nancy Sheppard, and their four children "were ready to throw me out. The only people who were happy to see me weren't people. They were my dogs. My dogs actually saved my life because it was the only spark that was left in me. I was like Tinkerbell and the light was dying."