EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen's Road to Redemption After Sexual Abuse Allegations — Legendary Filmmaker Planning Hollywood Return After Fall From Grace

Notoriously private Allen, 89, stepped into the spotlight on July 26, going out to dinner with wife Soon-Yi Previn, 54, in Santa Monica, California, at Giorgio Baldi, a restaurant favored by entertainment's elite.

"He wants to be seen and spoken to, and he's seeking out Hollywood industry types who will help him lift the ban placed over his head," the insider shared.

The Academy Award-winning Annie Hall director hasn't made a movie in America in years. His last effort – 2023's Coup de Chance, a French-language dramedy primarily shot in Paris – was stymied in the U.S. by distribution challenges.

Allen's stateside career appeared to stall in the wake of the #MeToo movement amid resurfaced sexual abuse allegations.