Woody Allen
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Woody Allen's Road to Redemption After Sexual Abuse Allegations — Legendary Filmmaker Planning Hollywood Return After Fall From Grace

photo of Woody Allen
Source: MEGA

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 3 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

Moviemaker Woody Allen is desperate to unburn bridges and reconnect with old friends in Los Angeles – but he's facing an uphill battle as most Tinseltown folks consider him a lowdown creep, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

"Woody still has an apartment in New York City, but he's been spending more time in Europe, where people still accept him as a filmmaker and where he can get funding and distribution for his films. But he's ready to end his self-imposed exile," an insider explained.

Stepping Back Into The Spotlight

Mia Farrow's daughter, Dylan, reignited sexual abuse claims against Woody Allen in 2014 and 2017.
Source: MEGA

Notoriously private Allen, 89, stepped into the spotlight on July 26, going out to dinner with wife Soon-Yi Previn, 54, in Santa Monica, California, at Giorgio Baldi, a restaurant favored by entertainment's elite.

"He wants to be seen and spoken to, and he's seeking out Hollywood industry types who will help him lift the ban placed over his head," the insider shared.

The Academy Award-winning Annie Hall director hasn't made a movie in America in years. His last effort – 2023's Coup de Chance, a French-language dramedy primarily shot in Paris – was stymied in the U.S. by distribution challenges.

Allen's stateside career appeared to stall in the wake of the #MeToo movement amid resurfaced sexual abuse allegations.

The Allegations

Soon-Yi Previn joined Allen for dinner in Santa Monica at the celebrity hotspot Giorgio Baldi.
Source: MEGA

Dylan Farrow – Woody's adopted daughter with ex Mia Farrow – had accused him of sexually molesting her when she was 7 and reiterated the claims as an adult in 2014 and 2017.

Allen denied the allegations and was never criminally charged, and two investigations failed to find evidence to substantiate the claims – but sources suggest he was still unofficially blacklisted in Hollywood.

According to the source, Allen's relationship with Previn – the adult adopted daughter of Rosemary's Baby actress Mia and her ex-husband André Previn – also tarnished his name.

'Coup de Chance' faced U.S. distribution setbacks despite Allen's Paris-shot return in 2023.
Source: MEGA

"He wants to reestablish himself as one of America's best directors and get some backing from American moviemakers, but he's finding it tough," the insider confided. "Woody's trying to hang out with industry movers and shakers, but they're not being so friendly."

Added the insider: "It's a huge disappointment for Woody, who wanted to make his mark in Hollywood one last time. If he's unsuccessful, he'll be forced to crawl back to Europe in shame."

