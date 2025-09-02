DOJ Interview of Ghislaine Maxwell Torched as 'Softball' — as More Questions Are Raised Why Epstein's Madam Wasn't Pressed for Names After Hinting at Pedo's Ties to Trump Officials

When Blanche asked Maxwell about the high-profile men associating with Epstein, she replied that among the "cast of characters" were people “in your cabinet, who you value as your co-workers."

However, the former socialite stressed that there was no way those individuals involved “would be with him if he was a creep or because they wanted sexual favors," referring to Epstein.

Blanche didn't dig further into who in President Donald Trump's cabinet Maxwell might have been referring to and moved on immediately.

Trump's former personal lawyer also backed away from diving into Epstein's alleged ties with Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency.

When Blanche asked if the former financier ever had contact with the agency, Maxwell gave the puzzling response, "Well, not deliberately." After he quipped, "Pardon me?" and re-asked the question, getting the same reply, Blanche didn't ask her to elaborate and left the topic.