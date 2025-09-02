WATCH: Suspicious Item Thrown From White House Sparks Bizarre Theories About Trump's Health as Prez's Current State Hidden From Public

The video, which went viral on social media, led to plenty of confused users, as one person raged: "I don't recall in my lifetime seeing a window opened on the White House. I assumed they'd be sealed for security."

Another added: "That appears to be the Presidential bedroom... Those bedroom windows are sealed shut," and one user said: "Why is someone throwing objects out the damn window at the White House? This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances... What the hell is the Secret Service doing?"

At the time, neither the Secret Service nor the White House commented on the clip, which led other conspiracy theorists to offer up explanations, including routine trash disposal and a cover-up related to Trump's health.

A White House official later explained: "It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone."