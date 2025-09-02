WATCH: Suspicious Item Thrown From White House Sparks Bizarre Theories About Trump's Health as Prez's Current State Hidden From Public
A bizarre incident unfolded at the White House on Labor Day, as a mysterious bag was seen being thrown from a second-floor window, an act that broke standard protocol, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The clip comes as theories of President Trump's health continue to take over social media, with some claiming his administration may be hiding the truth.
What Is Happening At The White House?
The video, which went viral on social media, led to plenty of confused users, as one person raged: "I don't recall in my lifetime seeing a window opened on the White House. I assumed they'd be sealed for security."
Another added: "That appears to be the Presidential bedroom... Those bedroom windows are sealed shut," and one user said: "Why is someone throwing objects out the damn window at the White House? This makes zero sense under any normal circumstances... What the hell is the Secret Service doing?"
At the time, neither the Secret Service nor the White House commented on the clip, which led other conspiracy theorists to offer up explanations, including routine trash disposal and a cover-up related to Trump's health.
A White House official later explained: "It was a contractor who was doing regular maintenance while the President was gone."
Details On Trump's Health
The 79-year-old's lack of public appearances and blank schedule has also led many to question Trump's current state, with many speculating he had died; however, the controversial politician put the rumors to rest for a moment when he was seen leaving the White House on his way to play golf.
Last week, Trump's bruised hand was also under the spotlight, with some claiming the former reality star was doing all he could to "hide" his apparent injury.
While sitting at the Resolute Desk and speaking to reporters, Trump kept his right hand away from view, including placing his left hand on top of it, and at one point, keeping it behind his desk.
He also appeared to have another bruise, this time on his left hand, which was seen as he golfed with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia last weekend.
JD Vance Ready To Take Over?
In response to his battered hands, the White House directed RadarOnline.com to a statement from July, in which it was revealed Trump was suffering from chronic venous insufficiency
They also pointed us to Sean Barbabella, the White House physician, who described the chronic venous insufficiency as "benign and common."
He said at the time: "Recent photos of the President have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen."
"This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy."
Despite the explanation, Vice President JD Vance is ready to step in without a moment's notice.
In a recent interview with USA Today, Vance said he was prepared to take over the presidency, having received "on-the-job training."
The 41-year-old said: "I've gotten a lot of good on-the-job training over the last 200 days," but then claimed Trump isn't faltering just yet."
"The president is in incredibly good health," he added. "He's got incredible energy."
However, conservative political consultant Rick Wilson had another point of view on his Substack, claiming, "Slow or fast, [Trump is] headed down. The circle who knows what's up is very, very small and very, very paranoid. JD Vance knows, and he’s moving fast."
Wilson also labeled the White House as "MAGA Hunger Games."
Despite Vance's confidence, Trump, who has been accused of having dementia, is considering sticking around as long as possible.
"I'd like to run; I have the best poll numbers I've ever had," Trump claimed during an interview with CNBC. "You know why? Because people love the tariffs, and they love that foreign countries aren't ripping us off."