Home > Royals News > Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting' Her Kids to Promote Flop Netflix Series as Duchess Posts Rare Behind-the-Scenes Snaps in Desperate Bid to Attract Viewers

picture of Meghan Markle and son Archie
Source: MEGA/@meghan;Instagram

Meghan Markle has been accused of 'exploiting' her children by using them to promote new series of Netflix show.

Sept. 2 2025, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle has been slammed for using her children to promote her new Netflix series.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Duchess, 44, shared a series of snaps of Archie, six, and Lilibet, four, from behind-the-scenes of With Love, Meghan, despite insisting she wants to keep her children out of the spotlight.

Behind-The-Scenes Snaps

photos of Archie and Lilibet
Source: @meghan;Instagram

Markle posted snaps, including her kids Archie and Lilibet, watching filming backstage.

Markle's social media followers saw pictures including Archie holding a filming clapperboard and a snap of Lilibet in the director's chair – both with their faces covered.

And according to royal expert Hugo Vickers, Markle's antics will not only jar with her detractors, but also husband Prince Harry.

Vickers said: "He ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told, probably.

"You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realize how they've been exploited.

"And, of course, they will also realise at a certain point that they've never met their grandfathers and that they have cousins in England who have rather an interesting life – something which they've been kept away from."

Family Affair

picture of Archie and Liibet
Source: MEGA/@meghan;Instagram

Lilibet is seen sitting on director's chair, while Archie holds up a clapper board.

Fans also took to social media to voice their dismay at Markle’s flaunting of her kids online.

One user said: "I don't understand how they can preach about online safety for children and then roll out their children on social media for attention?"

Another wrote: "I feel bad for these two children, to be pawns in their mother's quest for fame and money, whilst being cut off from their closest relatives," while a third added: "She's clearly desperate."

Dismal Reviews

picture of Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Clare Smyth
Source: @meghan;Instagram

The second series of 'With Love, Meghan' – which sees Prince Harry and chef Clare Smyth have cameos – has flopped with critics.

The Duchess's cheery Instagram post comes as the dismal reviews have rolled in for the second season of With Love, Meghan.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the second season gets a 1.8 out of five stars, while the first season was rated slightly higher at 2.1.

And reviewers have described the series as "so boring" and "so contrived," while another branded it "the sweet spot where irrelevant meets intolerable."

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Markle's show has been branded 'so boring' and 'so contrived.'

Of Markle's famous guests this season were Chrissy Teigen and IT Cosmetics founder Jamie Kern Lima.

In 2021, Teigen faced severe backlash after abusive tweets by the star, dating back to 2011, resurfaced online.

In one, she told then-16-year-old Courtney Stodden, who identifies as they/them, to kill themselves, to which she has since apologized for.

During the show, she and Teigen bonded over their time as "briefcase girls" on Deal or No Deal.

photo of Meghan Markle and Chrissy Teigen
Source: Netflix

Markle was also slammed for featuring Chrissy Teigen in the second season of her Netflix show.

They exchanged together, as Markle said: "I remember us all having to stand in line to get our lashes put in."

Teigen then jumped in to add how all the models had to deposit their lashes "in a Ziploc bag" after the shoot was over.

During the show, the Duchess also shares intimate details of her family life, from her early dates with Prince Harry and when she fell in love, to their children Archie and Lilibet's favourite foods and colors.

