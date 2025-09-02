Meghan Markle Accused of 'Exploiting' Her Kids to Promote Flop Netflix Series as Duchess Posts Rare Behind-the-Scenes Snaps in Desperate Bid to Attract Viewers

Markle's social media followers saw pictures including Archie holding a filming clapperboard and a snap of Lilibet in the director's chair – both with their faces covered.

And according to royal expert Hugo Vickers, Markle's antics will not only jar with her detractors, but also husband Prince Harry.

Vickers said: "He ought to be extremely annoyed. Obviously, I don't know what he thinks, but I think he does what he's told, probably.

"You know, what worries me much more, to be quite honest, is what the children themselves are going to think when they get a little bit older and they realize how they've been exploited.

"And, of course, they will also realise at a certain point that they've never met their grandfathers and that they have cousins in England who have rather an interesting life – something which they've been kept away from."