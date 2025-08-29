Is 'Friendless' Meghan Markle Done In Hollywood? 'Diva Duchess' Snubbed By Celebrity Pals As Season 2 of 'Boring' Netflix Series Flops

“I haven't seen her in almost 20 years," Markle explained about guest and "friend" Chrissy Teigen, as they both worked on Deal or No Deal around the same time.

The former royal said she "reached out and we reconnected a couple years ago," referring to her current association with the Cravings author, as the pair has exchanged public pleasantries on social media.

The duo made crafts out of dried flowers as Teigen's husband, John Legend, could be heard off-camera. The All of Me singer's hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow airs on Netflix.

Netflix’s Dinner Time Live host David Chang popped up in the premiere episode, while Queer Eye favorite Tan France later joined Markle in the kitchen, where they whipped up a breakfast delight.

According to reports, neither star had met the California native before their appearances on her show, making their exchanges dry and impersonal.