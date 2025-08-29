Is 'Friendless' Meghan Markle Done In Hollywood? 'Diva Duchess' Snubbed By Celebrity Pals As Season 2 of 'Boring' Netflix Series Flops
Meghan Markle saw Season 2 of her Netflix lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, flop in its premiere, as mostly new faces surrounded the "friendless" diva duchess, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The second season failed to include any family members, most notably her husband, Prince Harry, and mom, Doria Ragland. Markle's guests were primarily composed of big names associated with Netflix, rather than actual close pals of the Duchess of Sussex herself.
Celebrity 'Friends'
“I haven't seen her in almost 20 years," Markle explained about guest and "friend" Chrissy Teigen, as they both worked on Deal or No Deal around the same time.
The former royal said she "reached out and we reconnected a couple years ago," referring to her current association with the Cravings author, as the pair has exchanged public pleasantries on social media.
The duo made crafts out of dried flowers as Teigen's husband, John Legend, could be heard off-camera. The All of Me singer's hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow airs on Netflix.
Netflix’s Dinner Time Live host David Chang popped up in the premiere episode, while Queer Eye favorite Tan France later joined Markle in the kitchen, where they whipped up a breakfast delight.
According to reports, neither star had met the California native before their appearances on her show, making their exchanges dry and impersonal.
Some Familiar Faces
The series couldn't even find a fan of Markle's work in USA Network's Suits, the former actress's most famous role.
Ex-lawyer turned mixologist Payman Bahmani-Bailey appeared on With Love, Meghan Season 2 and, when asked if he watched the legal drama, brutally replied, “No, no, I don’t watch basic cable.”
Meghan Markle didn’t face the cringe moment alone — her longtime pal Heather Dorak was right there by her side when the diss went down.
After burning through most of her friend circle in Season 1, the duchess called on makeup artist Daniel Martin for a repeat appearance.
Jamie Kern Lima showed her support, after Markle made her debut on the IT Cosmetics CEO's eponymous podcast earlier this year.
Celebrity chef José Andrés, with whom Markle and Harry have worked through his incredible World Central Kitchen charity, did a cooking segment with the duchess, where she became grossed out over how he prepared lobster.
Not Even Hate-Watch Worthy
Unfortunately for Markle, Season 2 of With Love, Meghan failed to crack Netflix's top 10 shows after its eight episodes dropped on August 26.
The series's first season was a major disappointment, landing as the 383rd most-watched show on the streamer for the first half of 2024 after its release in early March.
Netflix has since dropped its exclusive five-year deal with Markle and Harry.
The company decided to go with a first-look agreement, where the couple can pitch project ideas, and the platform can choose what to invest in.
This time around, there didn't even seem to be a curiosity about the series, let alone a hate-watch.
One top royal vlogger howled on X, "At exactly 12 minutes 25 seconds into episode 4, listening to Meghan brag about how she used to teach bookbinding, present wrapping & calligraphy, something in me finally snapped. I’M DONE! I’M OUT! I QUIT! My eyes & ears can take no more & it’s just really not worth my time!"
Lonely Post-Royal Life
Markle's A-list circle of friends continues to shrink as her star falls, as she failed to translate the fairy dust of being a British royal into a Hollywood celebrity.
She was snubbed by such big names as Beyoncé and Tyler Perry on her 44th birthday, a day on which they had previously extended public well-wishes to Markle.
It was especially notable in the case of the Madea star, who is the godfather of Harry and Markle's 4-year-old daughter, Princess Lilibet.
The duchess got razzed for seemingly writing her own birthday tribute to herself on the As Ever Instagram page.
Her brand posted a smiling photo of Markle with the caption, "Celebrating the woman behind it all. She pours her heart, vision & magic touch into every detail, and today, we raise a glass to her! Happy birthday to our founder @meghan."
"Nothing screams 'I have no real friends’ louder than writing your own birthday caption and pretending it’s from your team. ‘She pours her heart…' Girl, you poured it into your own keyboard," one royal fan jeered on X.
A second sneered, "No one should be surprised that Meghan praised herself & wished herself happy birthday ... no one loves Meghan as much as she loves herself."