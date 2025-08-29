EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Death Takes Grim Twist as His Daughter Hires Private Eye to 'Get Answers' About Wrestling Icon’s 'Mystery' Passing

The brawler had battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation – medical conditions revealed only posthumously.

But his girl Brooke Hogan, 37, has now hired private investigators to dig deeper, citing contact from police officers and nurses who believe 911 recordings and body-cam footage "could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative" surrounding her father's death.

Brooke, who went through a period of estrangement from her father, shared on Instagram "police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death" have urged her to uncover the tapes.

She added: "They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."

Those same professionals, she claimed, have continued to contact her to press for clarity.