EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Death Takes Grim Twist as His Daughter Hires Private Eye to 'Get Answers' About Wrestling Icon’s 'Mystery' Passing
Hulk Hogan's passing has turned into a full-blown mystery, and his daughter Brooke Hogan is demanding answers, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Born Terry Bollea, wrestling icon Hulk, 71, was found unresponsive at his Clearwater, Florida, home on 24 July and later pronounced dead from a heart attack.
Possible Evidence That Could 'Change The Narrative'
The brawler had battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia and atrial fibrillation – medical conditions revealed only posthumously.
But his girl Brooke Hogan, 37, has now hired private investigators to dig deeper, citing contact from police officers and nurses who believe 911 recordings and body-cam footage "could potentially shed enough light to change the narrative" surrounding her father's death.
Brooke, who went through a period of estrangement from her father, shared on Instagram "police officials to nurses that were supposedly with my dad on the day of his death" have urged her to uncover the tapes.
She added: "They are quite literally putting their careers at risk because they feel so compelled to do the right thing."
Those same professionals, she claimed, have continued to contact her to press for clarity.
The Police Investigation
Meanwhile, the Clearwater Police Department continues its investigation into the "unique nature" of the case – still withholding the 911 call and body camera footage while interviewing witnesses and reviewing medical records.
Brooke's suspicions intensified after Sky Daily, Hogan's widow, disclosed a recent surgery he underwent might have compromised Hulk's phrenic nerve – the nerve that controls breathing – raising questions about possible medical malpractice.
An occupational therapist present at the time reportedly observed the nerve had been severed, which could explain a sudden respiratory failure – yet the official cause remains a heart attack.
Hogan's Family Is Looking For Answers
Despite authorities assuring the public and relatives there was no foul play, the investigation continues as police meet with Hogan's family, including Brooke and her brother Nick.
"Those professionals feel so passionately about what they witnessed, they have continued to contact me," Brooke said, arguing some of them might have more insight than has been revealed.
She added "my hands are tied legally," and that the decisions to investigate the mysteries of Hulk's death ultimately rest with Sky Daily.
Despite her offer to fund an autopsy, she remains uncertain whether one has been conducted, and she did not attend her father's private funeral, choosing instead a more personal tribute.
Clearwater police emphasise no records – including body-cam or 911 audio – are releasable until the inquiry concludes.
The delay in cremation and lack of public autopsy results only deepen the uncertainty.
Brooke's move to enlist private investigators underscores her belief something fundamental is amiss.
"If there's a cover-up," one source said, "she'll be the one to lay it bare as she is extremely tenacious and outspoken."
Another insider said: "Her campaign to get to the truth is shaping how fans will remember the Hulkster. He's moving from wrestling king to a celebrity at the centre of a death enigma."