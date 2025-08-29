Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Revealed: Which A-List Stars Will Attend The Intimate Gathering As Pals Claim Nuptials Are 'Imminent'

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
Source: MEGA

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will focus on 'close friends and family' — but top A-listers will also attend.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will be an intimate affair — but top A-listers are expected to attend.

RadarOnline.com can reveal which famous faces have landed a place on the guestlist alongside the couple's inner circles for the nuptials.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Plans Already Underway

Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: @taylorswift;Instagram

The recently-engaged couple have already begun planning their big day.

Article continues below advertisement

The newly-engaged stars, both 35, decided against a big showbiz wedding in favor of focussing on "close friends and family" and are "already planning and have a lot of details decided already," according to insiders.

Swift's parents, Andrea, 67, and Scott, 73, will be there alongside her younger brother, Austin, 33.

Meanwhile, NFL star Kelce will be supported by his mother Donna, 72, and father Ed, 74, as well as his brother Jason, 37, his wife Kylie, 33, and their four young daughters.

Article continues below advertisement

A-List Guests

Picture of Zoe Kravitz and Selena Gomez
Source: MEGA

Selena Gomez and Zoë Kravitz will make the guestlist alongside other famous pals of the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Beyond family, the couple's famous friends are also expected to be part of the celebration.

These include Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, and Abigail Anderson, who have long been pillars of Swift's inner circle, along with the Haim sisters and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the singer’s newest confidantes.

Kelce's childhood friend Kumar Ferguson and kindergarten hockey teammate Aric Jones are sure to be by his side, as well as former Kansas City Chiefs star Ross Travis, who has remained one of the Super Bowl winner's best friends since 2015.

Article continues below advertisement

Wedding Coming Soon

Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

Swift and Kelce's nuptials are 'imminent' according to insiders.

Article continues below advertisement

Together, they represent the tight-knit community the couple have built around them and the very people they'd want cheering them on as they say "I do."

There is speculation too that the wedding could be much sooner than fans ever expected.

Earlier this week, another source close to the lovebirds claimed Kelce orchestrated the proposal completely on his own and made sure it was old-fashioned in all the right ways.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "Travis 100 percent planned this by himself.

"He wanted it to be completely traditional — that he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him."

Article continues below advertisement
Picture of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Source: MEGA

NFL star Kelce wants the ceremony to be a traditional affair.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Photo of Blake Lively

EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively 'A Hollywood Pariah' Who Has Left Directors 'Terrified' of Working With Her Over 'It Ends With Us' Court Drama

picture of prince harry and prince william

Royal Feud Rumbles On: Prince William 'Rejects' Offer To Meet Warring Brother Harry On U.K. Visit Next Month But King Charles 'Takes Up Invitation'

Article continues below advertisement

That approach apparently lined up perfectly with Swift's own vision for the moment.

"Based on what he's told me, she would want the whole thing to be traditional, too. She wants him to take the lead," the source added.

Before getting down on bended knee, Kelce first asked Swift's parents for permission.

"It was of extreme importance to do that, because he wanted it to mean something for everyone involved," the insider said. "This is a dream for him, and he knows that Taylor always wanted to get married."

Article continues below advertisement
taylor swift and blake lively
Source: mega

Swift fell out with her ex-BFF after being dragged into the 'Gossip Girl' star's legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

One big name who won’t be on the list of Swift’s ex-BFF Blake Lively who fell out with the singer after dragging her into the Gossip Girl star's high profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.

One source claimed: "(Lively's) done chasing someone who clearly doesn’t want to be caught."

While an insider on Swift's side poured on: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.

"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.