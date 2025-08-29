Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Revealed: Which A-List Stars Will Attend The Intimate Gathering As Pals Claim Nuptials Are 'Imminent'
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding will be an intimate affair — but top A-listers are expected to attend.
RadarOnline.com can reveal which famous faces have landed a place on the guestlist alongside the couple's inner circles for the nuptials.
Wedding Plans Already Underway
The newly-engaged stars, both 35, decided against a big showbiz wedding in favor of focussing on "close friends and family" and are "already planning and have a lot of details decided already," according to insiders.
Swift's parents, Andrea, 67, and Scott, 73, will be there alongside her younger brother, Austin, 33.
Meanwhile, NFL star Kelce will be supported by his mother Donna, 72, and father Ed, 74, as well as his brother Jason, 37, his wife Kylie, 33, and their four young daughters.
A-List Guests
Beyond family, the couple's famous friends are also expected to be part of the celebration.
These include Selena Gomez, Ashley Avignone, Zoë Kravitz, and Abigail Anderson, who have long been pillars of Swift's inner circle, along with the Haim sisters and Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, one of the singer’s newest confidantes.
Kelce's childhood friend Kumar Ferguson and kindergarten hockey teammate Aric Jones are sure to be by his side, as well as former Kansas City Chiefs star Ross Travis, who has remained one of the Super Bowl winner's best friends since 2015.
Wedding Coming Soon
Together, they represent the tight-knit community the couple have built around them and the very people they'd want cheering them on as they say "I do."
There is speculation too that the wedding could be much sooner than fans ever expected.
Earlier this week, another source close to the lovebirds claimed Kelce orchestrated the proposal completely on his own and made sure it was old-fashioned in all the right ways.
An insider told The Daily Mail: "Travis 100 percent planned this by himself.
"He wanted it to be completely traditional — that he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him."
That approach apparently lined up perfectly with Swift's own vision for the moment.
"Based on what he's told me, she would want the whole thing to be traditional, too. She wants him to take the lead," the source added.
Before getting down on bended knee, Kelce first asked Swift's parents for permission.
"It was of extreme importance to do that, because he wanted it to mean something for everyone involved," the insider said. "This is a dream for him, and he knows that Taylor always wanted to get married."
One big name who won’t be on the list of Swift’s ex-BFF Blake Lively who fell out with the singer after dragging her into the Gossip Girl star's high profile legal battle with Justin Baldoni.
One source claimed: "(Lively's) done chasing someone who clearly doesn’t want to be caught."
While an insider on Swift's side poured on: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."