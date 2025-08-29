Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Guest List Revealed: Which A-List Stars Will Attend The Intimate Gathering As Pals Claim Nuptials Are 'Imminent'

Together, they represent the tight-knit community the couple have built around them and the very people they'd want cheering them on as they say "I do."

There is speculation too that the wedding could be much sooner than fans ever expected.

Earlier this week, another source close to the lovebirds claimed Kelce orchestrated the proposal completely on his own and made sure it was old-fashioned in all the right ways.

An insider told The Daily Mail: "Travis 100 percent planned this by himself.

"He wanted it to be completely traditional — that he would choose the ring and ask for her to marry him."