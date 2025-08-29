EXCLUSIVE: Blake Lively 'A Hollywood Pariah' Who Has Left Directors 'Terrified' of Working With Her Over 'It Ends With Us' Court Drama

Lively, 38, is still in the eye of a storm as legal fireworks rage around her 2024 film It Ends With Us.

The actress recently filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department, alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment under director and co-star in the film, Justin Baldoni.

Baldoni, 40, countered with a staggering $400 million defamation suit, naming Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds and their publicist in his case.

A federal judge has since dismissed Baldoni's countersuit as legally shielded speech, clearing a path toward Lively's trial scheduled for March 2026.

Lively's move into becoming a producer as well as star in The Survival List was meant to mark a triumphant return to form, but insiders say it only intensified concerns about how she exercises control on set.

Others say the only way she could land the role in the film was by producing.