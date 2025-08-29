Your tip
Royal Feud Rumbles On: Prince William 'Rejects' Offer To Meet Warring Brother Harry On U.K. Visit Next Month But King Charles 'Takes Up Invitation'

picture of prince harry and prince william
Source: MEGA

Prince William has snubbed the opportunity to meet up with brother Prince Harry when the U.S.-based Royal makes U.K. return next month.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 8:28 a.m. ET

Prince William has turned down the chance to repair his rift with warring brother Prince Harry when the U.S.-based Royal returns to the U.K. next month.

RadarOnline.com can reveal William, 43, rejected the invitation "out of hand" as he’s yet to forgive his younger sibling for slamming the Royal Family since stepping down from duty.

Harry Rejection

Picture of Prince William
Source: MEGA

William rejected Harry's offer 'out of hand' as war between brothers continues.

However, King Charles, 76, has shown signs he’s ready to patch up his relationship with Harry, 40, as the cancer-stricken monarch has reportedly accepted an invitation to meet up for the first time in 20 months.

Harry is expected in London on September 8 for the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death where he will also attend the WellChild Awards — a charity event he has avidly supported.

And insiders claim there was now a "determination on both sides to make this happen."

Olive Branch With King

Picture of King Charles
Source: MEGA

Charles' feud with Harry appears to be simmering as frail monarch agrees to meet up.

The source added: "Nobody is pretending the wider family issues have been resolved, but this is about beginning with Charles and Harry.

"For the first time in a long time, there’s a genuine sense that reconciliation is within reach.

"Prince Harry's team and the Palace have opened a line of communication, and there is every hope that father and son will see one another when the Duke returns to London in September."

The source said there was a "feeling the time is right" following 20 months apart and as the King continues his cancer treatment.

Rare Trip Back Home

picture of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Harry will return to the U.K. next month on the third anniversary of the Queen's death.

It is expected the encounter will be a "simple face-to-face conversation between a father and a son" rather than a "grand gesture or set-piece meeting."

"Privacy and dignity" have also been highlighted as priorities.

RadarOnline.com revealed on Thursday Harry's wife Meghan Markle, 44, will remain in the U.S. with the couple's two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The last time the King saw his grandchildren was June 2022 when Harry and Meghan returned for the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Last month Harry and Meghan's new chief of communications, Meredith Maines, met with Tobyn Andreae, the King's communications secretary, at the Royal Over-Seas League (ROSL) a three-minute walk from Clarence House, the monarch’s London residence.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Harry's wife Meghan Markle will once again stay away from the U.K.

It was not known whether it had been Charles or Harry who extended the olive branch, but insiders said the summit was the strongest sign yet of the determination on both sides to resolve the bitter House of Windsor feud.

In May Harry had said he "would love a reconciliation" as he did not know "how much longer my father has."

Though, the public appeal was still followed by little personal contact.

Despite September's anticipated meeting, relations between Harry and the Prince of Wales are thought to remain frosty.

A separate source said Prince William felt his brother had "repeatedly chosen public exposure over private resolution" and expressed a determination not to be "dragged into the headlines every time there's a new contract to promote."

