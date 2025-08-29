EXCLUSIVE: The Next Mrs. Cruise? Tom and Ana de Armas Set To Wed After Whirlwind Romance — as 'Top Gun' Legend Preps Future Bride's Strict $600M Prenup
After a thrilling night out watching one of legendary rock band Oasis' sold-out reunion concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas jetted more than 3,000 miles to bucolic New England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On July 27, casually clad in jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers, they were photographed holding hands as they strolled through charming downtown Woodstock, Vermont, popping into local businesses including an ice cream shop, a bookstore, and the garden at the historic Billings Farm & Museum.
The destination was a meaningful one for de Armas. In 2022, she purchased a $7million six-bedroom, eight-bath home on 30 acres in the area as a retreat for her and her pups, Elvis and Salsa. It's since become home for the very private star.
"Ana loved showing Tom around," a source claimed to RadarOnline.com. "It was just them and her dogs and the wonders of nature."
The 63-year-old movie legend and the 37-year-old Cuban beauty "spent evenings outside by the firepit, swam and just lounged around," the insider added. "Ana cooked for Tom."
The setting was just right for romance. And, mere months into the Top Gun actor and the Blonde actress' whirlwind romance, the rural hideaway – where de Armas has said she goes "to go away from the craziness of the world" – became the background for a romantic proposal, said the source. "It was perfect."
Their Love Story
Before the excitement, however, the actor, worth a reported $600million, was all business. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the two had already been hammering out an ironclad marriage contract.
"Tom micromanages every detail of his life," claimed an insider in July. "Anyone close to him always has loads of paperwork and NDAs to sign."
While de Armas made it clear she was "on board" at the time, the source claimed: "It was still a thrill when Tom asked her to marry him. He said he wants to spend the rest of their lives together."
When Cruise and de Arms were first seen together in London the night before Valentine's Day nearly six months ago, they were carrying restaurant doggie bags and left in the same taxi. Reports dismissed the rendezvous as a business dinner with their agents to discuss the possibility of working together.
Indeed, days later, de Armas was photographed in Spain with her then-boyfriend, Manuel Anido Cuesta, a 27-year-old lawyer whose stepfather is Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel.
Over the next few months, something clearly shifted. De Arma's repeatedly been snapped traveling, often with her dogs, in Cruise's helicopter. In May, the Bond girl and the Risky Business actor – who is more than 25 years her senior – attended his pal David Beckham's 50th birthday party as a couple.
A few days prior, a tourist had posted a video of Cruise walking through a London park with de Armas and her friends on her 37th birthday, which they celebrated over a meal at KOL, a Michelin-starred restaurant in England's capital.
Mutual Attraction
By July, the two were enjoying a luxe yacht vacation in Menorca, Spain. The zero-to-60 dating style is typical for Cruise, who flew his third wife, Katie Holmes, on a private jet for sushi on their first date.
But some are urging caution.
"Getting engaged after three months seems way too fast to a lot of her friends, and they're concerned she's not thinking this through," claimed the source. "But Tom's clearly swept Ana off her feet – her life has become so glamorous and exciting since she started seeing him."
De Armas appears to be all-in. As the insider told RadarOnline.com in July, she's undeterred by the high-profile Scientologist's three divorces — from Mimi Rogers, 69, Nicole Kidman, 58, and Holmes, 46 – and his dedication to his controversial religion.
De Armas has a complicated love life herself: Her most notable breakups include a 2013 divorce from Spanish actor Marc Clotet, 45; a reported broken engagement to Pedro Pascal's agent, Franklin Latt, in 2016; a headline-making split from Ben Affleck, 53, in 2021; and a failed romance with Tinder VP Paul Boukadakis, which ended in 2022.
"The way he cut Nicole and Katie from his life isn't normal, but Ana's telling friends it doesn't concern her – he had his reasons and she's not going to dwell on it," the insider claimed. "She feels Tom is a solid guy and he has a work ethic and dedication to his craft that she really respects."
"His other bona fides don't hurt either. "He's a megastar, rich and so knowledgeable about the business. He can teach her so much," said the source.
In 2023, she confessed after shooting the stunt-filled spy thriller Ghosted that she "can appreciate what [Cruise] does 100 percent now, and I totally get why he does it," calling him "so mind-blowing."
What He Wants
Though she has been acting since she was a teen, she started her career in Spain and didn't find mainstream fame with American audiences until the success of 2019's Knives Out. She earned an Oscar nomination for her work in 2022's Blonde.
"But Tom can help her career and make her a bigger star," noted the source. "She could be even more successful being Mrs. Tom Cruise."
That's not an easy role to get. Cruise has long had a reputation for strictly vetting the women in his life.
"Ana passed the test," claimed the source, adding that while things are moving fast, the star feels he's learned "enough about her to know she's the right woman for him."
EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's 'Love Child' Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Rumors the Screen Siren Secretly Welcomed a Fifth Baby During Her 'High-Profile Romantic Life'
And, circling back to Vermont, one thing Cruise appreciates about de Armas, added the source, is "her need to live outside of L.A. and away from the spotlight."
Like Cruise, she's left the city behind. "It became a little bit too much," de Armas shared in 2022. "There's no escape. There's no way out." Saying there was "always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing," she called L.A. "a city that keeps you anxious."
Cruise famously left the L.A. fishbowl about a decade ago, trading it for a less-public existence in the U.K. "He also likes a low-key life away from the spotlight. So her love of Vermont is attractive to him," explained the source.
As are her talent and work ethic. At the NYC premiere of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Cruise called the From the World of John Wick: Ballerina star a "very, very talented" performer whose "ability is incredible," later praising her as "an actress that has dramatic chops, someone who's comedic... just a great actress."
His Vow
As their off-screen relationship deepens, the couple will partner up professionally, too, in the supernatural ocean thriller Deeper with director Doug Liman.
"Tom's saying she's the perfect woman for him, and when he says that, Ana can tell he means it," claimed the insider, adding that the star has promised this marriage will be his last.
"He's talking about having kids with her. Ana really seems to believe she's found her happy ever after."