EXCLUSIVE: The Next Mrs. Cruise? Tom and Ana de Armas Set To Wed After Whirlwind Romance — as 'Top Gun' Legend Preps Future Bride's Strict $600M Prenup

After a thrilling night out watching one of legendary rock band Oasis' sold-out reunion concerts at London's Wembley Stadium, Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas jetted more than 3,000 miles to bucolic New England, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On July 27, casually clad in jeans, T-shirts, and sneakers, they were photographed holding hands as they strolled through charming downtown Woodstock, Vermont, popping into local businesses including an ice cream shop, a bookstore, and the garden at the historic Billings Farm & Museum.

The destination was a meaningful one for de Armas. In 2022, she purchased a $7million six-bedroom, eight-bath home on 30 acres in the area as a retreat for her and her pups, Elvis and Salsa. It's since become home for the very private star.