EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Tom Cruise’s Forgotten First Marriage as He Ramps Up ‘Relentless Pursuit’ of Ana de Armas

Cruise and Rogers tied the knot in 1987, when he was 24 and she was 30, but split three years later in a divorce that remains clouded in mystery.

A source close to the actor said: "Tom doesn't talk about Mimi – ever. But anyone who knew him back then knows she was the one who changed everything."

Rogers, now 69, was already an established actress and a practicing Scientologist when she met Cruise at a party in 1985.

He was fresh off Top Gun and quickly rising as one of Hollywood's most bankable stars.

According to insiders, their connection was intense and immediate.

"She had this magnetic, almost spiritual pull on him," said a former agent. "Mimi had the brains, the looks, and the belief system – Tom was hooked."

She later claimed in an interview Cruise had been struggling with spiritual commitment during their marriage.

"Tom was seriously thinking of becoming a monk," Rogers said. "At least for that period of time, it looked as though marriage wouldn't fit into his overall spiritual need."