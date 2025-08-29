EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's 'Love Child' Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Rumors the Screen Siren Secretly Welcomed a Fifth Baby During Her 'High-Profile Romantic Life'

Elizabeth Taylor had four children – two sons and two daughters – from three different marriages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her first child, Michael Howard Wilding Jr., was born on January 6, 1953, to the actress and her second husband, British actor Michael Wilding. The couple welcomed their second child, Christopher Edward Wilding, on February 27, 1955.

Taylor's third child was a girl – Liza Todd Burton, born on August 6, 1957, to the actress and her third husband, film producer Mike Todd.

Liza took the last name "Burton" later, after Taylor married Richard Burton.