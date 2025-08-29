EXCLUSIVE: Elizabeth Taylor's 'Love Child' Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Rumors the Screen Siren Secretly Welcomed a Fifth Baby During Her 'High-Profile Romantic Life'

Your tip
Elizabeth Taylor
Elizabeth Taylor's 'Love Child' Bombshell – Radar Lifts the Lid on Rumors the Screen Siren Secretly Welcomed a Fifth Baby During Her 'High-Profile Romantic Life'

Elizabeth Taylor's love child rumors have been swirling for years, even after her death.

Aug. 29 2025

Elizabeth Taylor had four children – two sons and two daughters – from three different marriages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Her first child, Michael Howard Wilding Jr., was born on January 6, 1953, to the actress and her second husband, British actor Michael Wilding. The couple welcomed their second child, Christopher Edward Wilding, on February 27, 1955.

Taylor's third child was a girl – Liza Todd Burton, born on August 6, 1957, to the actress and her third husband, film producer Mike Todd.

Liza took the last name "Burton" later, after Taylor married Richard Burton.

Secret Baby Allegations

Rumors have persisted that Taylor had a fifth baby – a secret love child.

Taylor's fourth child was also a girl – Maria Burton Carson, whom Taylor adopted in 1961 while married to Eddie Fisher (her fourth husband). Three years later, during her first marriage to Burton, the couple jointly adopted Maria.

Yet since her death at age 79 in 2011, rumors have persisted that Taylor had a fifth baby – a secret love child.

In April 2011, one month after her death, one of Taylor's confidants, psychic John Cohan, claimed the star secretly had a baby named Norah in the late 1950s or early 1960s.

"The studio and her mother gave baby Norah away" to an Irish family, Cohan alleged.

Elizabeth Was A 'Private' Person

Psychic John Cohan claimed Taylor secretly had a baby named Norah.

"Money was exchanged," he recalled. "Living in Ireland, the child, resenting the mother who gave her up, wanted nothing to do with Elizabeth."

According to Cohan, the actress pleaded with him to "say nothing until I'm gone."

He honored her apparent wishes.

Although many doubted the legitimacy of Cohan's claims, rumors of a love child have lingered.

"It's not surprising," says a source.

"Taylor's high-profile romantic life" – eight marriages, seven husbands (she married Burton twice) – "has long fascinated the public."

However, she was also a very private person.

The source said: "There were things she kept hidden till the end. A secret love child could have been one of them."

The Public Will Always Be Captivated By Elizabeth

Maria Burton Carson was legally adopted despite rumors she was Taylor's biological child.

People even thought Maria might have really been Taylor's biological child, although that rumor has been repeatedly debunked.

Maria was legally adopted.

No one has ever come forward claiming to be Taylor's love child.

The source added: "It's been decades. It's amazing how people still think it might be true. They've always been captivated by Taylor, and always will be."

