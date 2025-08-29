Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Mandy Moore
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore's Car Crash Horror – Actress' Vehicle Carrying Family Members Was 'Slammed by Hit-and-Run Driver'... Just Months After She Faced Another Tragedy

photo of Mandy Moore
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore's vehicle carrying her family was slammed by a hit-and-run driver months after tragedy.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 7:15 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Furious Mandy Moore is on the warpath against the cowardly hit-and-run driver who she said slammed into the back of the vehicle carrying her and her family and then raced away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 41-year-old singer and actress, who voiced Rapunzel in Disney's superhit Tangled, is practically spitting bullets, saying: "The woman who rear-ended my family and then drove off as we pulled over, hope your karma finds you.

"Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?"

Article continues below advertisement

Recovery From The Accident

Article continues below advertisement
Mandy Moore has raged about a hit-and-run that endangered her family members.
Source: MEGA

Mandy Moore has raged about a hit-and-run that endangered her family members.

Article continues below advertisement

The brunette beauty, who played Rebecca Pearson on TV's This Is Us from 2016 to 2022, has a good reason to be angry and protective: She's mom of three young kids — 10-month-old daughter Louise and toddler sons August, 4, and Oscar, 2, with second hubby and Dawes band singer Taylor Goldsmith, 39, who she wed in 2018.

Moore and her young family are still recovering from another devastating disaster – the loss of her L.A. home due to the Eaton Fire that swept through her area.

The blaze that ignited Jan. 7 and wasn't contained until three weeks later destroyed more than 1,000 structures and displaced 80,000 people.

Article continues below advertisement

Reeling From The Deadly California Fires

Article continues below advertisement
Moore revealed her home was nearly destroyed in the devastating Eaton Fire.
Source: MEGA

Moore revealed her home was nearly destroyed in the devastating Eaton Fire.

Article continues below advertisement

Moore said that "miraculously" the "main part" of her house was "still standing," but later posted a photo on February 11, noting "the contents of our home are a near total loss."

She added: "Pretty much everything will have to be disposed of ... maybe even the walls too. We won't be there for a very long time as it and the neighborhood itself get sorted out and cleaned and the rebuilding starts."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of kris jenner and corey gamble

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Are 'on the Brink of a Split' – Momager's Much Younger Boytoy Planning to Demand a Massive Payout... Or He's Spilling Kardashian Family Secrets

photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner

EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Goes Wild! Chalamet 'Partying Hard With Younger Co-Stars' While On Set... As Girlfriend Kylie Jenner is Thousands of Miles Away

Article continues below advertisement
Fans slammed Moore over GoFundMe, prompting her fiery response online.
Source: MEGA

Fans slammed Moore over GoFundMe, prompting her fiery response online.

She also got into an online tiff with fans who slammed her for promoting a GoFundMe page to help her in-laws recover from the fires.

Moore, who's worth $14 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, slapped back, saying, "People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic.

"Of course we are... We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.