EXCLUSIVE: Mandy Moore's Car Crash Horror – Actress' Vehicle Carrying Family Members Was 'Slammed by Hit-and-Run Driver'... Just Months After She Faced Another Tragedy
Furious Mandy Moore is on the warpath against the cowardly hit-and-run driver who she said slammed into the back of the vehicle carrying her and her family and then raced away, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 41-year-old singer and actress, who voiced Rapunzel in Disney's superhit Tangled, is practically spitting bullets, saying: "The woman who rear-ended my family and then drove off as we pulled over, hope your karma finds you.
"Thankfully everyone was ok but what kind of human does that?"
Recovery From The Accident
The brunette beauty, who played Rebecca Pearson on TV's This Is Us from 2016 to 2022, has a good reason to be angry and protective: She's mom of three young kids — 10-month-old daughter Louise and toddler sons August, 4, and Oscar, 2, with second hubby and Dawes band singer Taylor Goldsmith, 39, who she wed in 2018.
Moore and her young family are still recovering from another devastating disaster – the loss of her L.A. home due to the Eaton Fire that swept through her area.
The blaze that ignited Jan. 7 and wasn't contained until three weeks later destroyed more than 1,000 structures and displaced 80,000 people.
Reeling From The Deadly California Fires
Moore said that "miraculously" the "main part" of her house was "still standing," but later posted a photo on February 11, noting "the contents of our home are a near total loss."
She added: "Pretty much everything will have to be disposed of ... maybe even the walls too. We won't be there for a very long time as it and the neighborhood itself get sorted out and cleaned and the rebuilding starts."
She also got into an online tiff with fans who slammed her for promoting a GoFundMe page to help her in-laws recover from the fires.
Moore, who's worth $14 million, according to celebritynetworth.com, slapped back, saying, "People questioning whether we're helping out our own family or attributing some arbitrary amount of money Google says someone has is NOT helpful or empathetic.
"Of course we are... We just lost most of our life in a fire too. Kindly F OFF. No one is forcing you to do anything."