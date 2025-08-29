Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Are 'on the Brink of a Split' – Momager's Much Younger Boytoy Planning to Demand a Massive Payout... Or He's Spilling Kardashian Family Secrets

"The relationship has been hanging by a thread for a long time now," confided an insider. "They can't seem to go anywhere without having an argument."

Just a month after their spat at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice, Italy, Jenner and Gamble were at each other's throats again at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on July 26.

The pair was seen having an argument in the VIP section before Jenner stalked away in disgust. Her daughter Khloe Kardashian tried to defuse the situation by speaking calmly with Gamble, who looked visibly annoyed.

"Kris constantly ridicules him in public and he's not taking it anymore," said the insider. "He refuses to be Kris' doormat, and now everyone knows the score – it's just a matter of time before they go their separate ways.