Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Are 'on the Brink of a Split' – Momager's Much Younger Boytoy Planning to Demand a Massive Payout... Or He's Spilling Kardashian Family Secrets
Tangling twosome Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble are on the brink of breaking up, but it's turning into a drawn-out saga as he refuses to walk away without being fairly compensated for all the hell he's suffered over the past decade, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Sources said if Gamble, 44, doesn't get what he wants from the 69-year-old momager, he's likely to spill her secrets – and other family members' personal deets, too.
The Romance Is 'Hanging On By A Thread'
"The relationship has been hanging by a thread for a long time now," confided an insider. "They can't seem to go anywhere without having an argument."
Just a month after their spat at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice, Italy, Jenner and Gamble were at each other's throats again at Beyonce's Cowboy Carter concert in Las Vegas on July 26.
The pair was seen having an argument in the VIP section before Jenner stalked away in disgust. Her daughter Khloe Kardashian tried to defuse the situation by speaking calmly with Gamble, who looked visibly annoyed.
"Kris constantly ridicules him in public and he's not taking it anymore," said the insider. "He refuses to be Kris' doormat, and now everyone knows the score – it's just a matter of time before they go their separate ways.
Corey's Plan To Demand A Big Payday
"But Corey's not walking away quietly," warned the source. "He feels he deserves a nice payday. He reasons he deserves it after having been Kris' protector, business partner, assistant, confidant and lover. If you ask him, he's the unsung hero here, the glue holding the family together during all their crises.
"Now that she's berating him in public, he's upset and wants Kris to make it right!"
Inside Kris And Corey's Romance
Jenner and Gamble began dating in 2014 after the fallout of her marriage to Bruce Jenner, who transitioned to female in 2015 and became Caitlyn Jenner.
"Corey was a respected talent agent when he and Kris hooked up. He put his career on pause for her," said the insider.
"Now he just wants his fair share – or he'll be forced to find other ways to profit off the years when he was Kris' love slave."