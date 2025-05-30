EXCLUSIVE: Kris V Jessica! Momager Jenner 'Ready to Punch' Actress Alba After Learning She Got Cozy With Her Boytoy Corey Gamble
Kardashian queen bee Kris Jenner is burning with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after learning that her boytoy Corey Gamble was all over Jessica Alba at a Las Vegas event, and his furious sugar mama’s reading him the riot act while threatening all kinds of punishment.
Sources said the 69-year-old Kardashian empire momager sees the 44-year-old Hollywood hottie as a rival following Gamble's very friendly flirt fest.
"She's telling Corey to explain himself, but the fact is he made her look like a fool and nothing he says will calm this irate lady down – and she's ready to punch Jessica!" our insider said.
Trouble exploded after Jenner’s 44-year-old hunk-of-burning-love was spotted flirting with the sultry Sin City siren at the opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand.
Damning Photos
Damning photos show the talent manager snaring the brunette beauty in a corner and whispering something in her ear that caused her to rock back her head in laughter.
"Corey was clearly making a play for Jessica. Kris could tell he was," the insider added.
They went on: "Kris had her spies report back and they said he was drooling all over Jessica and following her like a puppy dog, wanting her number and offering to set her up with promoter pals. And worse, Jessica seemed to be lapping it up."
Sources also told RadarOnline.com the aging reality show matriarch feels Alba is competition for her much-younger man.
"Jessica’s pals are saying she was just being polite and gave no indication she was going along with it or interested in Corey, but Kris is still jealous of her," our insider said – adding: "Jessica is a very pretty lady and she’s attracting the guys like bees to honey."
According to the source, Jenner is aware Alba is free as a bird following her split from hubby Cash Warren in December after 16 years of marriage and kids Honor, 16, Haven, 13, and Hayes, 7.
They said: "Kris expects Corey to behave and act like a kept man, not a single guy. It’s not the first time he's behaved outrageously.
"Kris will be keeping him on a tighter leash from now on while giving serious thought to if he's a long-term boyfriend or not."