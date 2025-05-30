EXCLUSIVE: Kris V Jessica! Momager Jenner 'Ready to Punch' Actress Alba After Learning She Got Cozy With Her Boytoy Corey Gamble

Kardashian queen bee Kris Jenner is burning with jealousy, RadarOnline.com can reveal, after learning that her boytoy Corey Gamble was all over Jessica Alba at a Las Vegas event, and his furious sugar mama’s reading him the riot act while threatening all kinds of punishment.

Sources said the 69-year-old Kardashian empire momager sees the 44-year-old Hollywood hottie as a rival following Gamble's very friendly flirt fest.

"She's telling Corey to explain himself, but the fact is he made her look like a fool and nothing he says will calm this irate lady down – and she's ready to punch Jessica!" our insider said.

Trouble exploded after Jenner’s 44-year-old hunk-of-burning-love was spotted flirting with the sultry Sin City siren at the opening of the Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand.