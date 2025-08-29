Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Goes Wild! Chalamet 'Partying Hard With Younger Co-Stars' While On Set... As Girlfriend Kylie Jenner is Thousands of Miles Away

photo of Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothee Chalamet is partying with younger co-stars while Kylie Jenner stays far away from the set.

Aug. 29 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

Screen heartthrob Timothee Chalamet is hard at work shooting the third Dune epic in Hungary, where insiders said he's letting his flirt flow and enjoying his movie hunk status – while galpal Kylie Jenner is thousands of miles away and nowhere in sight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to a source, the 29-year-old A-lister is making the most of his status as "the king" of the set.

Partying Hard On Set

Kylie Jenner is miles away while Timothee Chalamet parties with his 'Dune' co-stars.
The insider added: "But he's trying to be a benevolent one and has no problem charming and joking with every woman on the set because that just comes naturally to him.

"More importantly, it lightens the mood around the scenes he's shooting, where his character Paul has taken an extremely dark and menacing turn."

Meanwhile, he's a world away from Tinseltown and Jenner, 27, who he's been dating since early 2023, and free to let his hair down far from her watchful eye.

The source explained: "Timmy is working 18-hour days to get this thing in the can, but he's also partying hard with his fellow young cast and crew members whenever they have a stretch of free time.

"He's a 'work hard, play hard' guy through and through, and that goes double when he's on the other side of the world from Kylie."

Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt are compared to Chalamet's rising dominance on the 'Dune' set.
The insider noted while some stars stay in their dark role even off-camera and added: "Timmy's not a Method actor at all – he loves switching in and out of his characters at the drop of a hat.

"So when he's not playing this dark, brooding despot, he and his pals on the set are fully joking around with everybody and having a great old time.

"His status as an A-lister is no longer in question and he truly is the master of the Dune franchise, as important on set as a Tom Cruise or Brad Pitt."

Living Large On Set

An insider said Chalamet's bigger trailer and a more specialized entourage prove his growing Hollywood power.
"He is living large on that set, with a bigger trailer, a bigger and more specialized entourage, and more control than he's ever had on a movie.

"As likable as Timmy is, it's a little weird for an actor that young to have so much power," added the source.

