EXCLUSIVE: Timothée Goes Wild! Chalamet 'Partying Hard With Younger Co-Stars' While On Set... As Girlfriend Kylie Jenner is Thousands of Miles Away

The insider added: "But he's trying to be a benevolent one and has no problem charming and joking with every woman on the set because that just comes naturally to him.

"More importantly, it lightens the mood around the scenes he's shooting, where his character Paul has taken an extremely dark and menacing turn."

Meanwhile, he's a world away from Tinseltown and Jenner, 27, who he's been dating since early 2023, and free to let his hair down far from her watchful eye.

The source explained: "Timmy is working 18-hour days to get this thing in the can, but he's also partying hard with his fellow young cast and crew members whenever they have a stretch of free time.

"He's a 'work hard, play hard' guy through and through, and that goes double when he's on the other side of the world from Kylie."