EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan's Car-Crash Dad Michael 'Begs to Be Released From Jail to Join Daughter on Red Carpet' as Her Hollywood Redemption Continues

Back in March, RadarOnline.com reported how reformed wild child Lohan wrote off her troublemaker father after his latest arrest for allegedly roughing up his estranged wife.

The insider revealed: "This brings back horrible memories for Lindsay of growing up with this guy."

Over the years, the star has drastically turned her life around and has no more patience for her troubled father.

The new Netflix's rom-com queen is now sober and living in Dubai with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, 38, and their son, Luai, 1.

A source said: "Lindsay feels that she's matured, but her father never has.

"It gives her nightmares about her own troubled times that she wants to keep in the rearview mirror, so she has cut her dad out of the picture."