EXCLUSIVE: Lindsay Lohan's Car-Crash Dad Michael 'Begs to Be Released From Jail to Join Daughter on Red Carpet' as Her Hollywood Redemption Continues
Lindsay Lohan's estranged dad, Michael Lohan, 65, currently serving nine months for taking kickbacks for steering addicts to drug treatment centers, filed a delusional request to be sprung from jail long enough to crash his daughter's Hollywood premiere of Freakier Friday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Lindsay's Dad Wants Freedom
"He actually thought they'd let him out because she's famous," said one insider of Michael, who is behind bars for violating probation. "He still sees her as a golden ticket."
A longtime pal said Lindsay, 38, has "worked her butt off" for this comeback and added: "The last thing she needs is her jailbird dad hijacking the moment and turning it into another circus."
Parting Ways With Her Father
Back in March, RadarOnline.com reported how reformed wild child Lohan wrote off her troublemaker father after his latest arrest for allegedly roughing up his estranged wife.
The insider revealed: "This brings back horrible memories for Lindsay of growing up with this guy."
Over the years, the star has drastically turned her life around and has no more patience for her troubled father.
The new Netflix's rom-com queen is now sober and living in Dubai with her husband, financier Bader Shammas, 38, and their son, Luai, 1.
A source said: "Lindsay feels that she's matured, but her father never has.
"It gives her nightmares about her own troubled times that she wants to keep in the rearview mirror, so she has cut her dad out of the picture."