EXCLUSIVE: Dolly Parton's New Chapter – How the Country Icon's Learning to Move On Following the Death of Husband Carl Dean...and It May Even Include Finding Love Again

Despite rumors of an open marriage – and her own admission that she is a "flirt" – she was always faithful to Carl.

"I hadn't intended to marry, but you know how love goes," said Parton, who was 18 when she met Dean at a laundromat on the day she moved to Nashville to launch her music career. Two years later, in 1966, they wed.

"We're really proud of our marriage. It's the first for both of us and the last."

Their secret to happiness? Carl supported her career wholeheartedly – but never wanted anything to do with it.

After attending one awards show with her, the year they were married, she recalled he said to her, "'Now I want you to do great, but don't you ever ask me to go to another one of these damn things cuz I ain't going.'

"And I knew right then that I'm just going to keep him private as best I can. I have to be out in the public and I belong to the public. But I am such a private person, and my husband was, as well."