Taylor Swift's One-time Best Pal Blake Lively Silent on Engagement Bombshell — as Fans Brand Her Announcement the Final Slap in the Face Because of This Reason
Blake Lively's silence after former BFF Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce was deafening, RadarOnline.com can confirm, as their bitter bestie breakup shows no sign of slowing.
The last straw seems to have been Swift's timing – as fans speculated she dropped the marriage bombshell strategically to steal the thunder from Lively's birthday.
Lively turned 38 on Monday. But before she could even recover socially from her big day, Swift revealed her even bigger day, announcing her engagement early on Tuesday, August 26 – despite reportedly having said yes to Kelce's proposal weeks ago.
Fans online noticed Swift's particular timing and pointed out she could have shared her news any other day last week or this.
"Taylor announced her engagement on Blake Lively's birthday?" one person on X exclaimed. "WHY IS NO ONE TALKING ABOUT THIS?"
Friends For Never
Another person said: "Imagine it's your bday on Aug 25 & no one gives a damn! Next day on Aug 26, your former best friend announces she’s engaged. Blake Lively is radio silent on her socials.
"Being ignored on your birthday is one thing. But to not even acknowledge your former bestie's engagement means it’s over!"
As a third noted: "Taylor Swift being engaged is so irrelevant to my happiness, and the world keeps spinning… BUT it’s quite funny she chose to announce it on Blake Lively’s birthday."
Relationship Ended Swift-ly
Lively's birthday seemed to be overshadowed and overlooked by many of her so-called friends, with even husband Ryan Reynolds breaking his long-standing tradition of posting a goofy shoutout online.
The It Ends With Us star didn't have much to celebrate this year, as her sexual harassment lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni drags slowly on. Swift had already frozen Lively out of her inner circle after the actress dragged her into the legal war.
Swift was dramatically subpoenaed in her former friend's case, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga. The Shake It Off singer was sent a legal notice by Baldoni's lawyer to be a witness.
Swift's camp slammed the subpoena, arguing that she was not involved in the drama on the set of the 2024 film.
Diddy's Desperate Attempt For Freedom: Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team 'Trying to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago' or 'Get On Fox News' To Secure a Presidential Pardon As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Don't Save The Date
Lively has already reportedly told friends she isn't expecting an invite to the wedding, and has finally accepted her friendship with Swift is kaput.
One source claimed: "(Lively's) done chasing someone who clearly doesn’t want to be caught."
While an insider on Swift's side poured on: "There is no recovering from this. Their friendship is done.
"What Blake has done was exploit the Godmother of her children and manipulate the public into thinking that she was watching out for her best interests."
The insider source: "(Lively) has no one to blame but herself. Taylor is a girl's girl, and she loves her friends. She will bend over backward for them, but when that trust is broken, there is no going back."