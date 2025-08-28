Taylor Swift's One-time Best Pal Blake Lively Silent on Engagement Bombshell — as Fans Brand Her Announcement the Final Slap in the Face Because of This Reason

Lively's birthday seemed to be overshadowed and overlooked by many of her so-called friends, with even husband Ryan Reynolds breaking his long-standing tradition of posting a goofy shoutout online.

The It Ends With Us star didn't have much to celebrate this year, as her sexual harassment lawsuit against co-star and director Justin Baldoni drags slowly on. Swift had already frozen Lively out of her inner circle after the actress dragged her into the legal war.

Swift was dramatically subpoenaed in her former friend's case, despite attempts to distance herself from the saga. The Shake It Off singer was sent a legal notice by Baldoni's lawyer to be a witness.

Swift's camp slammed the subpoena, arguing that she was not involved in the drama on the set of the 2024 film.