Diddy's Desperate Attempt For Freedom: Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team 'Trying to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago' or 'Get On Fox News' To Secure a Presidential Pardon As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars

Sources claimed Diddy's team is pulling out all the stops to insert themselves in Trump's orbit – and hopefully his ear – to discuss the possibility of busting the Bad Boy records founder, 55, out of jail ahead of his October sentencing date.

Diddy has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn despite his partial acquittal in July as he was deemed a threat to the public while awaiting his sentencing.

Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawyer as well as another witness wrote letters to the judge pleading the court to deny the rapper's release.

Meanwhile, Trump has issued several controversial pardons – including blanket clemency for January 6 offenders – since taking office for his second term.