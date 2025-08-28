Diddy's Desperate Attempt For Freedom: Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team 'Trying to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago' or 'Get On Fox News' To Secure a Presidential Pardon As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs may have avoided being convicted on his most serious charges in his sensational sex trafficking trial earlier this year, but he's still on the hook for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carry a maximum sentence of 20-years behind bars.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the lengths the disgraced rapper has been willing to go in a desperate attempt to get in front of Donald Trump in hopes of scoring a presidential pardon.
Diddy Still Faces 20-Years in Prison After Acquittal
Sources claimed Diddy's team is pulling out all the stops to insert themselves in Trump's orbit – and hopefully his ear – to discuss the possibility of busting the Bad Boy records founder, 55, out of jail ahead of his October sentencing date.
Diddy has been in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn despite his partial acquittal in July as he was deemed a threat to the public while awaiting his sentencing.
Ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura's lawyer as well as another witness wrote letters to the judge pleading the court to deny the rapper's release.
Meanwhile, Trump has issued several controversial pardons – including blanket clemency for January 6 offenders – since taking office for his second term.
Trump Details Traditional Presidential Pardon Process
Given Trump's brazen and often unpopular presidential pardon choices, the possibility of Diddy being saved by the president is not totally out of the question.
The 55-year-old could receive a presidential pardon, which would essentially wipe his record clean, or a commutation, which dismisses a prison sentence without altering a conviction record.
But Mark Osler, a clemency attorney and law professor at the University of St. Thomas, noted with Trump's presidency there's really no rules for how this could play out for Diddy.
Osler reportedly explained in past instances of presidential pardons, lawyers were required to file forms with the Department of Justice’s Pardon Attorney and go through several review levels before a pardon ever made it to the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.
But both Trump and former President Joe Biden bypassed that process in December 2024 and January when they ended and began their respective terms by issuing a fury of pardons.
The legal expert said: "The mechanism is falling apart. It's fair to say many people are confused about what the process is now."
Pardon Tactics Include Fox News Appearances and Mar-a-Lago Visits
He claimed it has been suggested to Diddy's team to visit Trump's private Florida club Mar-a-Lago or even book an appearance on Fox News to appeal to the president about the rapper's case.
Olser said: "Some people are filling out the form, some people are trying to appeal directly to Alice Marie Johnson, some people are trying to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago, some people are trying to get on Fox News to pitch their case. It's hard to tell what will work and for who."
Because Trump has taken to issuing pardons on his own, Olser said people are taking their cases directly to his inner circle, adding: "People are spending a lot of money trying to get in front of the right people to be considered."