Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Former Prez, 82, Sparks Major Health Concern After He 'Cancels' His Upcoming 'Speaking Tour' as He Battles Cancer

According to reports, Biden would have made up to $300,000 a time per engagement, less than what his pal, and former president, Barack Obama, made for his appearances.

In July 2023, Biden was also slated to speak at the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel while touring a Philadelphia shipyard; however, White House officials nixed that idea after learning how much of a physical strain it would put on the politician's body, especially since there would be "lots of steps" to get on board.

"No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the White House realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship," a MARAD official told members of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), quoting a contact the agency had at that shipyard, in previously revealed emails.

Just one week before Biden was supposed to head to Philly, he attended the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where he took a spill on stage.

At the time, the White House claimed Biden had tripped over a sandbag.