Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Former Prez, 82, Sparks Major Health Concern After He 'Cancels' His Upcoming 'Speaking Tour' as He Battles Cancer
Joe Biden had several speaking engagements scheduled for 2025, but now they have all reportedly been axed, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Before the 82-year-old dropped out of the 2024 election and made way for Kamala Harris, speaking arrangements were made for him at numerous locations, but that has now gone down the tubes.
Why Was His Speaking Tour Axed?
According to reports, Biden would have made up to $300,000 a time per engagement, less than what his pal, and former president, Barack Obama, made for his appearances.
In July 2023, Biden was also slated to speak at the National Security Multi-Mission Vessel while touring a Philadelphia shipyard; however, White House officials nixed that idea after learning how much of a physical strain it would put on the politician's body, especially since there would be "lots of steps" to get on board.
"No visit to the NSMV vessel is planned after the White House realized how many steps were involved to get on the ship," a MARAD official told members of the Office of the Secretary of Transportation (OST), quoting a contact the agency had at that shipyard, in previously revealed emails.
Just one week before Biden was supposed to head to Philly, he attended the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs, where he took a spill on stage.
At the time, the White House claimed Biden had tripped over a sandbag.
A Bad Decision Revealed
It seems Biden's team was all about protecting him; however, earlier this year, a document revealed his senior advisers pushed for him to debate Donald Trump much earlier than the Commission on Presidential Debates had proposed, a decision that led Biden to exit the race.
In the memo, obtained by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager, and Isaac Arnsdorf, for their book, 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, Biden was encouraged by his trusted staff to go head-to-head with Trump way before the autumn dates that were recommended.
"By holding the first debate in the spring, YOU will be able to reach the widest audience possible," the document, dated April 15, 2024, stated. "Before we are deep in the summer months with the conventions, Olympics, and family vacations taking precedence."
It added: "In addition, the earlier YOU are able to debate the better, so that the American people can see YOU standing next to Trump and showing the strength of YOUR leadership, compared to Trump’s weakness and chaos."
Biden's Cancer Details
Biden and Trump, 79, did end up battling it out on CNN on June 27, but the Democratic candidate flunked the assignment in an embarrassing display.
All eyes have been on Biden ever since he revealed he was diagnosed with prostate cancer, which was characterized by a "Gleason score of 9," meaning the condition is "aggressive."
Top oncologist Dr. Zeke Emanuel, who served as an advisor for health policy under Obama, claimed Biden likely had the cancer "while he was president."
"He probably had it at the start of his presidency, in 2021," Dr. Zeke said on Morning Joe on May 19. "Yes, I don't think there's any disagreement about that."
While Biden has stayed out of the spotlight since bowing out of the election, earlier this month he was seen enjoying dessert at the Double Dippers ice cream shop in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
While he put forth a happy front, users in the comments section were worried that the sick former leader was looking unhealthily thin.
"Joe Biden has lost a lot of weight," one stated, as another added: "Man looks like a literal skeleton."
Biden has been spending his post-presidency at his Delaware home as he battles his aggressive cancer.