Chadwick Boseman's $12Million Legacy of Love Revealed 5 Years After His Death: Dying 'Black Panther' Star Married Longtime Girlfriend to 'Ensure She Would Be Taken Care of' After His Death

During his final days alive the late actor Chadwick Boseman was not focused on himself or his secret battle with colon cancer. Instead, the Black Panther star was busy making sure his longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward was taken care of after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Boseman, who died at age 43 five-years ago on August 28, 2020 after a secret four-year colon cancer battle, was worth an estimated $12million at the time of his death.

Sources close to the actor claimed he wanted to "ensure" his devoted sweetheart was not saddled with financial stress as she grieved his passing.