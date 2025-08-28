Chadwick Boseman's $12Million Legacy of Love Revealed 5 Years After His Death: Dying 'Black Panther' Star Married Longtime Girlfriend to 'Ensure She Would Be Taken Care of' After His Death
During his final days alive the late actor Chadwick Boseman was not focused on himself or his secret battle with colon cancer. Instead, the Black Panther star was busy making sure his longtime girlfriend Taylor Simone Ledward was taken care of after his death, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Boseman, who died at age 43 five-years ago on August 28, 2020 after a secret four-year colon cancer battle, was worth an estimated $12million at the time of his death.
Sources close to the actor claimed he wanted to "ensure" his devoted sweetheart was not saddled with financial stress as she grieved his passing.
Chadwick Boseman's Relationship With Taylor Simone Ledward
Well-placed insiders said Boseman was deeply grateful for Ledward staying by his side as he fought for his life.
The source shared: "He felt so lucky to have her. She was with him every step of the way and helped him keep his illness from the public."
Boseman's passing rocked Hollywood and came as a massive shock to fans as the actor chose to keep his diagnosis private despite the years-long battle.
Two months before he died, sources said Boseman and Ledward had an intimate wedding ceremony witnessed by family at his home after the Marvel superhero realized his fight was a losing battle.
A source said: "It wasn't the extravagant wedding he would've liked to have given her, but it was beautiful nevertheless."
While the intensely private Boseman fiercely guarded his relationship with Ledward, insiders said there was never any doubt about his feelings for her.
Ledward was by Boseman's side when he attended the 2019 NAACP Image Awards amid the throes of his health crisis.
Boseman ended up taking home the award for Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture for his role as King T’Challa in Black Panther and made sure to give Ledward a special shoutout during his acceptance speech.
He planted a loving kiss on Ledward before he made his way to the stage. Boseman proceeded to deliver a touching speech about perseverance, which took on a whole new meaning after his death.
Boseman said: "You know what they say? Black people always thank God when they win and I'm not gon' let you down … Thank you, God, for not just winning.
"Thank you, God, for the trials and tribulations that you allow us to go through so we can appreciate these moments. So we can appreciate the joy that comes from winning."
The actor then addressed his girlfriend directly, adding: "Simone, you're with me every day. I have to acknowledge you right now. I love you."
Diddy's Desperate Attempt For Freedom: Disgraced Rapper's Legal Team 'Trying to talk to Trump at Mar-a-Lago' or 'Get On Fox News' To Secure a Presidential Pardon As He Faces 20 Years Behind Bars
Chadwick Boseman and Taylor Simone Ledward's Relationship Timeline
The couple largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. They were first spotted together in 2015 at Los Angeles International Airport. At the time Ledward had recently graduated from California State Polytechnic University, where she majored in music industry studies.
Three years later Ledward's grandmother confirmed the couple's relationship to a media outlet. She noted, "They respect each other. She's very happy, and he is, too."