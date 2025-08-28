Another Blow For Jennifer Lopez: Singer Brutally Dissed By Former Co-Star In Awkward Interview As Her Struggling Career Hits a New Low
Jennifer Lopez can't catch a break on her slow descent into becoming a Hollywood has-been, as one of her former costars who still has a red-hot career savagely dissed the actress, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Luis Guzmán, who plays Gomez Addams on the Netflix hit Wednesday, costarred with Lopez, 56, in one of her most critically acclaimed films, 1998's Out of Sight, and had less-than-kind words about the star today.
Scathing Swipe
Guzmán, 69, appeared on Hot Ones Versus alongside his Wednesday costars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, and Joy Sunday on Wednesday, August 27.
Myers asked him, "You've worked with some of the biggest legends in Hollywood history. I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators, and you must quickly give me one word that best describes them."
Guzmán called his Punch-Drunk Love co-star Adam Sandler "incredible," while gushing that his Netflix wife, Catherine Zeta Jones, is "bellisima," Italian for "very beautiful."
When it came to Lopez, the star deadpanned that she was "OK."
The answer caused his young costars to react in shock, with some opening their eyes wide, while others made uncomfortable chuckles.
Guzmán lavished praise on Ortega, 22, calling her a "prodigy" before telling her, "I love you."
Career Freefall
Guzmán's put-down is the latest in a string of career blows for Lopez.
The Waiting for Tonight singer was dropped by her record label, BMG, after her last album, This Is Me ... Now, was a massive bomb.
Lopez has been forced to resort to touring abroad after American audiences showed no interest in seeing her live. The former American Idol judge cancelled her 2024 This Is Me... Live U.S. tour at the last minute, citing a desire to spend time with her family, without addressing how ticket sales were poor at nearly all of her venues.
'Not a Sex Symbol Anymore'
The Dinero songstress was called out for her raunchy NSFW routines with her backup dancers while wearing incredibly skimpy costumes during her European tour this summer.
Firebrand podcaster Megyn Kelly shared a clip of one performance on X in July, writing, "So she's a soft porn star now. Great choices!"
The former Fox News host had another brutal jibe, noting: "She's 55 years old, and she hasn’t come to grips with the fact that she's not a sex symbol anymore. I'm sorry, I can say this 'cause I'll be 55 in November. We're not sex symbols."
Looking For a New Man
"She can't believe this is happening to her," claimed a source about Lopez's ongoing professional and personal woes. "She can't seem to win no matter what she does, and it's bumming her out."
As her recording career is in the dumps, the diva is hoping to revive her desirable image following her humiliating divorce from Ben Affleck, splitting from the Hollywood hunk after just two years of marriage.
"Don't count J.Lo out yet," said the insider. "She's always got an ace up her sleeve. Word is, she's looking for an A-list star like Kevin Costner to latch onto to pump up interest in her love life and polish her shattered image."
The two met and mingled at a party in Aspen over the winter, but the Yellowstone heartthrob, 70, remains a single man.