Another Blow For Jennifer Lopez: Singer Brutally Dissed By Former Co-Star In Awkward Interview As Her Struggling Career Hits a New Low

Guzmán, 69, appeared on Hot Ones Versus alongside his Wednesday costars Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers, Georgie Farmer, and Joy Sunday on Wednesday, August 27.

Myers asked him, "You've worked with some of the biggest legends in Hollywood history. I will now run down a list of your previous collaborators, and you must quickly give me one word that best describes them."

Guzmán called his Punch-Drunk Love co-star Adam Sandler "incredible," while gushing that his Netflix wife, Catherine Zeta Jones, is "bellisima," Italian for "very beautiful."

When it came to Lopez, the star deadpanned that she was "OK."

The answer caused his young costars to react in shock, with some opening their eyes wide, while others made uncomfortable chuckles.

Guzmán lavished praise on Ortega, 22, calling her a "prodigy" before telling her, "I love you."