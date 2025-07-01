Jewel, 51, 'Heartbroken' After 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner, 70, 'Ghosted' Her — 'She Thought They Had Something Real'

The source further revealed Costner has no intention on settling down anytime soon – and his pals are wary of ulterior motives from his potential partners.

They explained: "He's not interested in settling down. Besides that, girls seem more interested in the fact that he's Kevin Costner. It’s rather sad that he's getting his kicks like this and doesn't seem able to say no and doesn't vet these people. These women could be using him.

"It's a left-field turn because friends remember he was talking about finding love not so long ago – now all he cares about is getting his rocks off. Becoming a shameless bed-hopping bachelor is not a good look for someone his age.

"Friends would like to see him settle down with someone in his own generation, and they think it's ridiculous he's frequenting nightclubs where he’s the oldest guy in the room."

"It seems like such a pronounced change from how he led his life for so many years."