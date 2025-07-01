Your tip
Jewel, 51, 'Heartbroken' After 'Yellowstone' Star Kevin Costner, 70, 'Ghosted' Her — 'She Thought They Had Something Real'

kevin costner jewel vacation photo dating pp
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA; News Licensing / MEGA

Sources claim Kevin Costner ‘ghosted’ Jewel and left her ‘heartbroken.’

July 1 2025, Published 10:20 a.m. ET

Kevin Costner has been accused of ghosting former flame Jewel, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Following his divorce, the Yellowstone star was romantically linked to the folk singer after they were spotted together at Richard Branson's Necker Island.

As quickly as sparks flew, the rumored romance fizzled out – and sources now claim the on-screen cowboy left Jewel "heartbroken."

'She's Heartbroken'

jewel
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Jewel thought her Costner romance 'was something real.'

A well-placed source told us: "She's heartbroken.

"She thought it was something real – he thought it was something vague."

While the source claimed Jewel was left in pieces over Costner's swift exit from her life, a separate insider suggested she's already moved on – and will likely continue to let her silence speak for itself.

The insider said: "She doesn't chase. Especially not cowboys with commitment issues."

Bachelor Behavior

kevin costner slammed misogynist women drama remarks rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Costner has denied rumors claiming he was in a relationship with Jewel.

Meanwhile, Costner dismissed rumors he ever dated Jewel – and then was spotted on a what appeared to be a date with a mystery brunette in Hollywood in April.

Insiders said Costner's dating spree has sparked concern among his inner circle that he's spiraling.

A source said: "It's clear he's going through a midlife crisis and is trying to sow as many wild oats as possible.

"First came the surgery and the vanity treatments, then rumors he was dating Jewel, and now he's bed-hopping and having his share of booty calls."

kevin costner rape accusation actress lawsuit western scene
Source: MEGA

Insiders claim Costner's friends want him to avoid gold-diggers.

The source further revealed Costner has no intention on settling down anytime soon – and his pals are wary of ulterior motives from his potential partners.

They explained: "He's not interested in settling down. Besides that, girls seem more interested in the fact that he's Kevin Costner. It’s rather sad that he's getting his kicks like this and doesn't seem able to say no and doesn't vet these people. These women could be using him.

"It's a left-field turn because friends remember he was talking about finding love not so long ago – now all he cares about is getting his rocks off. Becoming a shameless bed-hopping bachelor is not a good look for someone his age.

"Friends would like to see him settle down with someone in his own generation, and they think it's ridiculous he's frequenting nightclubs where he’s the oldest guy in the room."

"It seems like such a pronounced change from how he led his life for so many years."

Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

kevin costner slammed misogynist women drama remarks rape lawsuit
Source: MEGA

Costner was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit.

While his inner circle is concerned about his bachelor behavior, Costner was hit with a sexual harassment lawsuit related to his flop film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.

The lawsuit was filed by female stunt double Devyn LaBella, who was hired as the double for lead actress Ella Hunt. LaBella alleged she was subjected to an "unscripted rape scene" without any notice in 2023.

In the filing, LaBella claimed she was on set for a "non-intimate scene" when Costner allegedly added a scene involving a second actor, Roger Ivens, and directed him to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt."

LaBella further claimed Hunt walked off set after allegedly refusing to film the scene.

Costner allegedly asked LaBella to "stand in" for the lead actress "without proper notice, consent, preparation, or appropriate safeguard measures in place."

She claimed the added scene was not listed on the call sheet for that day – and she "never gave consent."

Costner's attorney Marty Singer denied the allegations in a statement, saying the actor "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."

He alleged LaBella is a "serial accuser" and said her allegations are "completely contradicted by her own actions — and the facts."

Singer further claimed LaBella approved the scene after it was rehearsed and even gave her stunt coordinator a "thumbs up."

