Kevin Costner Movie Rape Case Latest: Read the Texts His Accuser Sent Intimacy Coordinator Branding Shock Scene an 'Abomination'
Kevin Costner's accuser, Davyn LaBella, has revealed the texts messages she sent the intimacy coordinator of the Hollywood star's film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, after he allegedly subjected her to an "unscripted" rape scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
LaBella, the stunt double for the film's lead actress, Ella Hunt, has requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed.
Text Messages Exposed
LaBella amended her May 2023 lawsuit on June 18 and included alleged text messages that she exchanged with Celeste Cheney, just one day after the scene in question was said to have been shot.
"I wanted to discuss yesterday's abomination when we both have a chance," LaBella wrote in the alleged text, according to a report. "I was put in a really wrong position and it’s really affected me."
After Cheney responded, "Let's talk through it," LaBella then proceeded to rattle off numerous questions.
"Why was there no intimacy coordinator?" she asked. "Why was a stunt double doing this non-stunt work, especially given the sensitivity of it? Why weren’t there any preparations going into the scene?"
She continued: "Why wasn’t it a closed set? How did lining up a shot turn into a rape sequence? Why was a man from the camera department directing this non-scripted action?"
"Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power, negligence, and ignorance on set?" LaBella asked.
In a separate text to Cheney, LaBella claimed she spoke to the film’s line producer with someone named Marshelle present and received an apology for the alleged incident.
No Apology From Costner?
"Basically telling me you two spoke, and that Kevin (Costner) had a long convo with Ella (Hunt) yesterday, basically putting the blame on Kevin and that he needs to be brought up to the current times, and that it won’t happen again, and apologize."
In response, Cheney said: "Thanks for the update. I’m glad Jeff came to you and apologized."
Cheney is said to have filled out an incident report based on LaBella's complaint, and noted both the stuntwoman and Hunt received "apologies" from "various parties involved."
She also reportedly noted Costner and "others involved" would "ideally" issue an apology to both women.
According to LaBella's complaint, she labeled the scene, which Costner directed, a "violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene." LaBella's lawsuit noted she was on set for a "non-intimate scene" when the Yellowstone actor allegedly added a scene involving a second actor, Roger Ivens, and directed him to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt."
SAG does not allow "any last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex," and a 48-hour notice is required to get the performer's permission for any updates regarding intimate scenes.
Following the scene, LaBella claimed she experienced "reminders of shame, humiliation, and complete lack of control," and took a few days off from set. She said she was left with "permanent trauma" that impacted her career.
A Failure Of Epic Proportions
However, according to Costner's lawyers, the allegations have "absolutely no merit," but the Oscar winner, who at one point was worth $400million, is said to be stressed about how the allegations will impact his bank account, especially after already watching the first Horizon film collapse at the box office.
Costner had even put $38million of his own money to bring his Western drama to life. The actor also had numerous investors help out, but they've been left raging over who will pick up the tab for the failed flick.
"Horizon was an epic failure that bled a lot of money out of (Costner) and didn't get much viewing," a source recently told RadarOnline.com.
"He's still picking himself up off the floor over that, and now he's got this beast of a lawsuit threatening to get seriously costly, and he's smack-bang in the firing line unless his legal team can find a Hail Mary solution."
While the sequel to the film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last September, the theatrical release of the film, was put on hold following the first movie's lack of profit.