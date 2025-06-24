Kevin Costner Movie Rape Case Latest: Read the Texts His Accuser Sent Intimacy Coordinator Branding Shock Scene an 'Abomination'

LaBella, the stunt double for the film's lead actress, Ella Hunt, has requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed.

Kevin Costner 's accuser, Davyn LaBella, has revealed the texts messages she sent the intimacy coordinator of the Hollywood star's film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, after he allegedly subjected her to an "unscripted" rape scene , RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After Cheney responded, "Let's talk through it," LaBella then proceeded to rattle off numerous questions.

"I wanted to discuss yesterday's abomination when we both have a chance," LaBella wrote in the alleged text, according to a report . "I was put in a really wrong position and it’s really affected me."

LaBella amended her May 2023 lawsuit on June 18 and included alleged text messages that she exchanged with Celeste Cheney, just one day after the scene in question was said to have been shot.

Stuntwoman Davyn LaBella accused director Costner of not having an intimacy coordinator on set, and also not preparing her for the scene.

"Why was there no intimacy coordinator?" she asked. "Why was a stunt double doing this non-stunt work, especially given the sensitivity of it? Why weren’t there any preparations going into the scene?"

She continued: "Why wasn’t it a closed set? How did lining up a shot turn into a rape sequence? Why was a man from the camera department directing this non-scripted action?"

"Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power, negligence, and ignorance on set?" LaBella asked.

In a separate text to Cheney, LaBella claimed she spoke to the film’s line producer with someone named Marshelle present and received an apology for the alleged incident.