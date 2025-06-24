Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Costner

Kevin Costner Movie Rape Case Latest: Read the Texts His Accuser Sent Intimacy Coordinator Branding Shock Scene an 'Abomination'

Split photo of Kevin Costner, Davyn LaBella
Source: MEGA;@davynlabella/instagram

Davyn LaBella accuses Kevin Costner of having an 'unscripted rape scene.'

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 24 2025, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Costner's accuser, Davyn LaBella, has revealed the texts messages she sent the intimacy coordinator of the Hollywood star's film, Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2, after he allegedly subjected her to an "unscripted" rape scene, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

LaBella, the stunt double for the film's lead actress, Ella Hunt, has requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed.

Article continues below advertisement

Text Messages Exposed

costner
Source: MEGA

Costner was accused of filming an 'unscripted' rape scene on the set of his Western drama, 'Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2.'

LaBella amended her May 2023 lawsuit on June 18 and included alleged text messages that she exchanged with Celeste Cheney, just one day after the scene in question was said to have been shot.

"I wanted to discuss yesterday's abomination when we both have a chance," LaBella wrote in the alleged text, according to a report. "I was put in a really wrong position and it’s really affected me."

After Cheney responded, "Let's talk through it," LaBella then proceeded to rattle off numerous questions.

Article continues below advertisement

labella
Source: @davynlabella/instagram

Stuntwoman Davyn LaBella accused director Costner of not having an intimacy coordinator on set, and also not preparing her for the scene.

"Why was there no intimacy coordinator?" she asked. "Why was a stunt double doing this non-stunt work, especially given the sensitivity of it? Why weren’t there any preparations going into the scene?"

She continued: "Why wasn’t it a closed set? How did lining up a shot turn into a rape sequence? Why was a man from the camera department directing this non-scripted action?"

"Who is gonna take responsibility for the abuse of power, negligence, and ignorance on set?" LaBella asked.

In a separate text to Cheney, LaBella claimed she spoke to the film’s line producer with someone named Marshelle present and received an apology for the alleged incident.

Article continues below advertisement

No Apology From Costner?

costner
Source: MEGA

While LaBella received an apology from some production members, Costner is not believed to have been one of them.

"Basically telling me you two spoke, and that Kevin (Costner) had a long convo with Ella (Hunt) yesterday, basically putting the blame on Kevin and that he needs to be brought up to the current times, and that it won’t happen again, and apologize."

In response, Cheney said: "Thanks for the update. I’m glad Jeff came to you and apologized."

Cheney is said to have filled out an incident report based on LaBella's complaint, and noted both the stuntwoman and Hunt received "apologies" from "various parties involved."

She also reportedly noted Costner and "others involved" would "ideally" issue an apology to both women.

Article continues below advertisement

lebella
Source: @davynlabella/instagram

The amount LaBella is suing for has not been revealed.

According to LaBella's complaint, she labeled the scene, which Costner directed, a "violent unscripted, unscheduled rape scene." LaBella's lawsuit noted she was on set for a "non-intimate scene" when the Yellowstone actor allegedly added a scene involving a second actor, Roger Ivens, and directed him to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt."

SAG does not allow "any last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex," and a 48-hour notice is required to get the performer's permission for any updates regarding intimate scenes.

Following the scene, LaBella claimed she experienced "reminders of shame, humiliation, and complete lack of control," and took a few days off from set. She said she was left with "permanent trauma" that impacted her career.

Article continues below advertisement

A Failure Of Epic Proportions

horizon costner
Source: New Line Cinema

The film's sequel has not officially been released due to the original movie's failure.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
image of elton john and lady gaga

EXCLUSIVE: Super-Woke Sir Elton John and Lady Gaga 'Weighing Up Whether To Perform at Jeff Bezos' Wedding' Ahead of Inevitable 'Hypocrisy' Backlash

Photos of Bruce Willis with family

Bruce Willis' New Family Heartbreak — As His Doting Daughter is Trolled For Posting Snap of Her Hugging 'Dying' Hollywood Star

However, according to Costner's lawyers, the allegations have "absolutely no merit," but the Oscar winner, who at one point was worth $400million, is said to be stressed about how the allegations will impact his bank account, especially after already watching the first Horizon film collapse at the box office.

Costner had even put $38million of his own money to bring his Western drama to life. The actor also had numerous investors help out, but they've been left raging over who will pick up the tab for the failed flick.

"Horizon was an epic failure that bled a lot of money out of (Costner) and didn't get much viewing," a source recently told RadarOnline.com.

"He's still picking himself up off the floor over that, and now he's got this beast of a lawsuit threatening to get seriously costly, and he's smack-bang in the firing line unless his legal team can find a Hail Mary solution."

Article continues below advertisement

While the sequel to the film had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival last September, the theatrical release of the film, was put on hold following the first movie's lack of profit.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.