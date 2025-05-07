'Swollen-Headed' Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Pressuring 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan to Make Them the Sole Stars After Kevin Costner's Exit
Kevin Costner may have departed Yellowstone, but series creator Taylor Sheridan still has two demanding divas on his hands: Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The duo, who have been dubbed the gruesome twosome, is pressuring Taylor to put another big name in the next spinoff because they want to be the sole stars, a show insider said.
But the two, who know they are now the highest-profile cast members, plan to squeeze him for bigger bucks.
A source said: "It's causing a ruckus among the other cast and crew, who think Kelly and Cole are getting greedy and big-headed.
"They're trying to call the shots before the series has even started shooting, and people think it stinks."
Sheridan was rumored to be in negotiations with Matthew McConaughey to star in the spinoff until the deal fell through.
Now Reilly, 47, and Hauser, 50, don't want more searches for another big name.
"Their opinions matter, and they are strong advocates that they should be the main stars," said the tipster.
"The plan is to start shooting before the end of July and to continue the story of the Dutton family that the original series has told for five seasons. But until Sheridan has completed the scripts, everything could be in limbo, including the title."
In fact, the two actors don't want any reference to Yellowstone in the series' name.
"Kelly and Cole think it conjures images of Kevin Costner. They want an original name to suit themselves," said the source.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, Costner left the hit show after the first half of season 5 after escalating disagreements with Sheridan and a scheduling conflict with his Horizon epic.
The insider continued: "Kelly and Cole are all about putting the past and the messiness of Kevin's exit in the rearview mirror. They waited a long time for this moment, and now they want to be on the billboards the way Kevin used to be.
"They're fiercely loyal to Taylor, but their characters are fan favorites, so they think they should get their way.
"They're joining forces because two bigmouths are better than one, but it's alienating a lot of people. No one is singing their praises right now."