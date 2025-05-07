Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Kevin Costner

'Swollen-Headed' Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser Pressuring 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan to Make Them the Sole Stars After Kevin Costner's Exit

Photo of Yellowstone Cast
Source: MEGA

Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser push 'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan post-Costner exit drama.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

May 7 2025, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kevin Costner may have departed Yellowstone, but series creator Taylor Sheridan still has two demanding divas on his hands: Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The duo, who have been dubbed the gruesome twosome, is pressuring Taylor to put another big name in the next spinoff because they want to be the sole stars, a show insider said.

Article continues below advertisement
kelly reilly cole hauser push yellowstone creator costner exit
Source: MEGA

Matthew McConaughey's rumored spinoff deal collapse only fueled Kelly Reilly and Cole Hauser's ambitions.

Article continues below advertisement

But the two, who know they are now the highest-profile cast members, plan to squeeze him for bigger bucks.

A source said: "It's causing a ruckus among the other cast and crew, who think Kelly and Cole are getting greedy and big-headed.

"They're trying to call the shots before the series has even started shooting, and people think it stinks."

Article continues below advertisement

Sheridan was rumored to be in negotiations with Matthew McConaughey to star in the spinoff until the deal fell through.

Now Reilly, 47, and Hauser, 50, don't want more searches for another big name.

"Their opinions matter, and they are strong advocates that they should be the main stars," said the tipster.

"The plan is to start shooting before the end of July and to continue the story of the Dutton family that the original series has told for five seasons. But until Sheridan has completed the scripts, everything could be in limbo, including the title."

Article continues below advertisement
kelly reilly cole hauser push yellowstone creator costner exit
Source: MEGA

'Yellowstone' creator Taylor Sheridan faces heat as Reilly and Hauser demand top billing and no Costner ties.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, the two actors don't want any reference to Yellowstone in the series' name.

"Kelly and Cole think it conjures images of Kevin Costner. They want an original name to suit themselves," said the source.

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Costner left the hit show after the first half of season 5 after escalating disagreements with Sheridan and a scheduling conflict with his Horizon epic.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
Split photos of Nina Dobrev and Shaun White, Nina Dobrev

Nina Dobrev's Best Bikini Moments Leaves Her Fans Sweating — As 'The Vampire Diaries' Actress Flaunts Body in Naughty Snap with Fiancé Shaun White

Photo of Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Switching Glamorous Hollywood with Mud-Filled Glastonbury as Actor Lined-Up to Perform Surprise Bob Dylan-Themed Set At Legendary Music Festival

Article continues below advertisement
kelly reilly cole hauser push yellowstone creator costner exit
Source: MEGA

Cast tensions rise as Reilly and Hauser push for creative control and billboard-level stardom.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The insider continued: "Kelly and Cole are all about putting the past and the messiness of Kevin's exit in the rearview mirror. They waited a long time for this moment, and now they want to be on the billboards the way Kevin used to be.

"They're fiercely loyal to Taylor, but their characters are fan favorites, so they think they should get their way.

"They're joining forces because two bigmouths are better than one, but it's alienating a lot of people. No one is singing their praises right now."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.