Fresh Agony for Kevin Costner as 'Yellowstone' Star is Sued by Stunt Double Over 'Violent' and 'Unscripted' Rape Scene in His Flop Western Film
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has been sued by a stunt double.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Hollywood actor has been named in a sexual harassment lawsuit filed by a female stunt double who has claimed she was subjected to an "unscripted rape scene" without any notice in 2023.
The Allegations
According to the complaint filed in the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, obtained by People magazine, Devyn LaBella claimed she "was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner" on the set of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.
The production companies involved in the movie were also named in the lawsuit.
LaBella requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed.
LaBella was hired to be the stunt double for the film's lead actress, Ella Hunt, and her job was to stand in for Hunt "during physical scenes."
According to the complaint, SAG does not allow "any last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex," and a 48-hour notice is required to get the performer's permission for any updates regarding intimate scenes.
Hunt's contract also required her to have a "coordinator for all intimacy scenes."
The Lawsuit
According to the filing, on May 2, 2023, LaBella was on set for a "non-intimate scene" as Hunt's stunt double when the Yellowstone actor allegedly added a scene involving a second actor, Roger Ivens, and directed him to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt."
LaBella also claimed in the filing the lead actress walked off set after allegedly refusing to film the scene.
On set, Costner allegedly asked LaBella to "stand in" for the lead actress "without proper notice, consent, preparation, or appropriate safeguard measures in place."
She also alleged the added scene was not listed on the call sheet for that day – and she "never gave consent."
'Permanent Trauma'
After filming the scene, LaBella claimed in the lawsuit she experienced "reminders of shame, humiliation and complete lack of control" – and took a few days off from set.
When she returned, LaBella claimed the environment was "awkward," and others allegedly "made excuses" for Costner.
After the alleged incident, LaBella said she was left with "permanent trauma" that impacted her career.
She began therapy in June 2023 after allegedly experiencing "sleep disturbance, fears of intimacy and anxiety."
In a statement to the magazine, LaBella said: "On that day, I was left exposed, unprotected, and deeply betrayed by a system that promised safety and professionalism. What happened to me shattered my trust and forever changed how I move through this industry.
"As I continue performing and step into my journey of stunt coordination, I operate with a fierce commitment to upholding the highest standards, creating sets where safety, communication, and consent are non-negotiable.
"This experience has ignited in me a lifelong mission to be the advocate I once needed, ensuring no one else is ever left as vulnerable as I was."
Costner Fights Back
In a statement to the magazine, Costner's attorney Marty Singer denied the allegations and claimed the actor "always wants to make sure that everyone is comfortable working on his films and takes safety on set very seriously."
He claimed LaBella is a "serial accuser" and her allegations are "completely contradicted by her own actions — and the facts."
Singer claimed LaBella approved the scene after it was rehearsed and even gave her stunt coordinator a "thumbs up."