Fresh Agony for Kevin Costner as 'Yellowstone' Star is Sued by Stunt Double Over 'Violent' and 'Unscripted' Rape Scene in His Flop Western Film

According to the complaint filed in the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, obtained by People magazine, Devyn LaBella claimed she "was the victim of a violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene directed by Kevin Costner" on the set of Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2.

The production companies involved in the movie were also named in the lawsuit.

LaBella requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed.