Kevin Costner Saddling Up For Financial Ruin As 'Yellowstone' Star Faces Going Bankrupt Over Bombshell 'Rape' Lawsuit

Despite Costner, 70, putting $38million of his own cash to bring his vision to life, he was still assisted by investors who were hoping to see the film become a hit. However, that was not the case at all.

"Horizon was an epic failure that bled a lot of money out of (Costner) and didn't get much viewing," a source said. "He's still picking himself up off the floor over that, and now he's got this beast of a lawsuit threatening to get seriously costly, and he's smack-bang in the firing line unless his legal team can find a Hail Mary solution."

A stuntwoman on the film, Devyn La Bella, filed a complaint against the Oscar winner and the Horizon production companies, claiming she was the "victim of a violet unscripted, unscheduled rape scene," in the film, which Costner directed.