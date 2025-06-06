Kevin Costner Saddling Up For Financial Ruin As 'Yellowstone' Star Faces Going Bankrupt Over Bombshell 'Rape' Lawsuit
Kevin Costner is drowning in money issues and a bombshell lawsuit involving an "unscripted, unscheduled rape scene," from his film, Horizon: An American Saga, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The actor has found himself dealing with investors from the movie, as they claim he failed to back up the money truck, and both sides are now battling it out to decide who will pick up the tab after the film crashed and burned at the box office.
Despite Costner, 70, putting $38million of his own cash to bring his vision to life, he was still assisted by investors who were hoping to see the film become a hit. However, that was not the case at all.
"Horizon was an epic failure that bled a lot of money out of (Costner) and didn't get much viewing," a source said. "He's still picking himself up off the floor over that, and now he's got this beast of a lawsuit threatening to get seriously costly, and he's smack-bang in the firing line unless his legal team can find a Hail Mary solution."
A stuntwoman on the film, Devyn La Bella, filed a complaint against the Oscar winner and the Horizon production companies, claiming she was the "victim of a violet unscripted, unscheduled rape scene," in the film, which Costner directed.
Bombshell Lawsuit Details Revealed
The 34-year-old requested a trial jury, and the amount she is suing for has not been revealed. She was hired to be the stunt double for the film's lead actress, Ella Hunt, and her job was to stand in for Hunt "during physical scenes."
According to the complaint, SAG does not allow "any last-minute requests for nudity or simulated sex," and a 48-hour notice is required to get the performer's permission for any updates regarding intimate scenes.
LaBella's lawsuit, filed on May 2, 2023, notes she was on set for a "non-intimate scene" as Hunt's stunt double when the Yellowstone actor allegedly added a scene involving a second actor, Roger Ivens, and directed him to "climb on top of Ms. Hunt, violently raking up her skirt."
Following the scene, LaBella claimed she experienced "reminders of shame, humiliation, and complete lack of control," and took a few days off from set. She said she was left with "permanent trauma" that impacted her career.
"This experience has ignited in me a lifelong mission to be the advocate I once needed, ensuring no one else is ever left as vulnerable as I was," she said in a statement.
According to Costner's lawyers, the allegations have "absolutely no merit," but the movie star, who at one point was worth $400million, is said to be sick about how this will impact his wallet.
Costner's Love Life Has Also Crumbled
To add insult to injury, Costner's love life is in shambles, too, after his wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May 2023; it was finalized in February of 2024.
The Hollywood star pays his ex over $60K a month in child support for their three kids, although her ask was originally $250,000. The pain continued as Baumgartner ended up getting engaged to financier and Costner's former friend, Josh Connor.
"Even though Kevin got off comparatively lightly, he'll be shelling out child support for years to come," the insider noted. It gets him down big-time. He's morose and panicked over what this new development means."
The insider added: "It's no secret he's been having money woes for a while before this lawsuit dropped on him. He'll have to downsize a lot more on his lavish life from now on."