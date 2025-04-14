EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Livid' His Handbag-Stitching Ex Christine Baumgartner is 'Stashing Away His Divorce Deal Payments' to 'Fund Blow-Out Wedding to his Former Pal Josh Connor'

Kevin Costner may no longer be married to Christine Baumgartner, but his ex is still spending his dough like there's no tomorrow and RadarOnline.com can reveal it has the TV cowboy madder than a bull stuck in a briar patch.

The former Yellowstone stud writes Baumgartner a hefty check each month to cover child support and other expenses that keep her living high on the hog – and now she's set to splash big bucks on her upcoming wedding to Kevin's former pal, financier Josh Connor.

"Kevin's pretty much moved on from Christine, but one thing he can't shake is how she's living a life of luxury on his dime and laying the groundwork for a big wedding that's getting more and more outrageously expensive," our insider said. "It bends him out of shape that she's still using him – or his money – to fund her opulent lifestyle."