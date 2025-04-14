EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner 'Livid' His Handbag-Stitching Ex Christine Baumgartner is 'Stashing Away His Divorce Deal Payments' to 'Fund Blow-Out Wedding to his Former Pal Josh Connor'
Kevin Costner may no longer be married to Christine Baumgartner, but his ex is still spending his dough like there's no tomorrow and RadarOnline.com can reveal it has the TV cowboy madder than a bull stuck in a briar patch.
The former Yellowstone stud writes Baumgartner a hefty check each month to cover child support and other expenses that keep her living high on the hog – and now she's set to splash big bucks on her upcoming wedding to Kevin's former pal, financier Josh Connor.
"Kevin's pretty much moved on from Christine, but one thing he can't shake is how she's living a life of luxury on his dime and laying the groundwork for a big wedding that's getting more and more outrageously expensive," our insider said. "It bends him out of shape that she's still using him – or his money – to fund her opulent lifestyle."
After a series of contentious court battles, Costner, 70, and second wife, Baumgartner, 51, finalized their divorce in February 2024, maintaining joint custody of their three kids – Cayden, 17, Hayes, 16, and Grace, 13.
"Details about the wedding are trickling to him from mutual friends and the kids," our insider said.
They added: "He hears they're considering the most expensive the most expensive hotel in town as the venue and words like 'caviar,' 'wagyu beef' and 'lobster' have slipped by his ears.
"Honestly, Kevin doesn't care what Christine does, but when she's wanting sumptuous food, over-the-top flower arrangements and every extravagance you can name, it irritates him no end."
Baumgartner was recently spotted shopping with a friend in the celeb-studded enclave of Montecito, California, and flaunting her $50,000 diamond engagement ring and $4,500 Celine handbag.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, she initially demanded that Costner pay $248,000 a month in child support but had to settle for $63,209.
The onetime handbag designer also wanted to have the couple's iron-clad prenup tossed – but ultimately agreed to a settlement.
Furthermore, she wanted to stay in Costner's $145million compound after the divorce.
The star's legal eagles successfully argued it was a breach of the prenup, and she was forced to move into a $40,000-a-month home nearby before settling into a $22,000-a-month rental.
Our source said: "Kevin's a laid-back guy and it takes a lot to get him ruffled, but there's no doubt this wedding is doing it.
"He thinks it's tacky and disrespectful, but whatever Christine wants, she has a way of getting."