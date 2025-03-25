Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Trainwreck Pete Davidson is 'Hitching Wagon to Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor Kevin Costner' – So They Can 'Go on DOUBLE DATES!'

Pete Davidson bonds with Hollywood's most eligible bachelor, Kevin Costner, for fun double date outings.

March 25 2025, Published 12:00 a.m. ET

Comedy trainwreck Pete Davidson and TV cowboy Kevin Costner hit it off at Super Bowl LIX and now the odd couple is planning on hanging together and enjoying double dates while building on their highly unlikely new friendship, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Hollywood A-lister Costner, 70, is even trying to help the unlucky-in-love SNL alum, 31, with the ladies while bonding over their parallel interests.

Kevin Costner and Pete Davidson are bonding over comedy, dates and an unlikely friendship.

The insider said: "They have a lot more in common than people would think.

"Kevin's a big comedy fan and thinks Pete's an incredible talent. Pete admires Kevin and is kind of in awe of his presence. They've exchanged numbers and are going to meet up.

"There's no doubt Kevin will want to help Pete with his dismal dating situation. Pete can't find a girl and probably intimidates them, but Kevin has plenty of girls buzzing around him and can date anybody he wants. Pete could learn something there."

Davidson has dated a dizzying revolving door of women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley.

Davidson looks to Costner for dating tips as the two plan double dates.

But according to the insider, he hasn't had a steady girlfriend since breaking up with Outer Banks babe Madelyn Cline last July.

Davidson's been very open about his past drug problems and mental health issues, including receiving treatment for both borderline personality disorder and severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

"Kevin's kind of like the father figure Pete's been missing," said the insider, noting that Pete's dad, Scott Davidson, was a New York City firefighter who died in service on 9/11.

The source added: "You're going to see more of these two together!"

