EXCLUSIVE: Comedy Trainwreck Pete Davidson is 'Hitching Wagon to Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor Kevin Costner' – So They Can 'Go on DOUBLE DATES!'

The insider said: "They have a lot more in common than people would think.

"Kevin's a big comedy fan and thinks Pete's an incredible talent. Pete admires Kevin and is kind of in awe of his presence. They've exchanged numbers and are going to meet up.

"There's no doubt Kevin will want to help Pete with his dismal dating situation. Pete can't find a girl and probably intimidates them, but Kevin has plenty of girls buzzing around him and can date anybody he wants. Pete could learn something there."

Davidson has dated a dizzying revolving door of women, including Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Emily Ratajkowski and Margaret Qualley.