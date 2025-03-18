EXCLUSIVE: The Roles They'd Rather Delete! We Reveal the Parts Hollywood A-Listers Wish They Could Banish to the Cutting Room Floor

John Travolta

This superstar had a bit part on the TV drama Emergency! in 1972, followed by his movie debut in a supporting role as a cult leader who rises from the dead in the 1975 horror film The Devil's Rain.

George Clooney

The Syriana Oscar winner played suave ladies' man Matt Stevens in 1988's comedy-horror film Return of the Killer Tomatoes – a sequel to 1978's Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.

Jack Nicholson

Nicholson first appeared on TV as the son of a musician on Matinee Theatre in 1956. He thrilled movie audiences as a young hostage taker in 1958's The Cry Baby Killer.