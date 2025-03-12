EXCLUSIVE: Walking Skeleton Angelina Jolie's Kids 'Obsessed With Fattening Her Up' – 'They Are Petrified She Is Wasting Away Before Their Eyes'
Angelina Jolie has looked like a walking skeleton for years, but her kids are now determined to put some meat on her bones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 49-year-old actress was spotted on a grocery run in Los Feliz with her 16-year-old son, Knox, in tow, their cart loaded with brown bags brimming with food.
Days prior, she was accompanied by Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, to the same store for produce and other food supplies.
Sources said all six of Jolie's kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne – are helping her to gain some much-needed pounds.
The insider said: "They're buying groceries in bulk together and tempting her with tidbits from the deli and bakery, and having family cookouts every night, all to encourage her to put on weight.
"She still looks skinny, her ankles are like twigs, but under the kids' careful watch, she's eating a few biles more."
Back in June, sources and experts agreed that the Maleficent witch appeared to weigh under 100 pounds.
Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Jolie, said: "The odds are extremely high that she already has osteoporosis.
"She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone. At 5-foot-7, I'd guess she weighs less than 100 pounds when she should weigh at least 112 pounds to look healthy."
As previously reported, the stress of her highly publicized divorce from her children's dad, Brad Pitt, helped rub Jolie of what little appetite she had.
The insider said: "All her kids chow down normally, but Angelina has always skimped on meals.
"One good thing Brad did was nag her to eat more, but since he's been gone, the kids feel that she doesn't take care of herself, and it's making them even more protective of her."