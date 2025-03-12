Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Angelina Jolie
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Walking Skeleton Angelina Jolie's Kids 'Obsessed With Fattening Her Up' – 'They Are Petrified She Is Wasting Away Before Their Eyes'

Photo of Angeline Jolie and kids
Source: MEGA

Angelina Jolie's kids are worried she's wasting away and are obsessed with fattening her up.

March 12 2025, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Angelina Jolie has looked like a walking skeleton for years, but her kids are now determined to put some meat on her bones, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The 49-year-old actress was spotted on a grocery run in Los Feliz with her 16-year-old son, Knox, in tow, their cart loaded with brown bags brimming with food.

Days prior, she was accompanied by Knox and his twin sister, Vivienne, to the same store for produce and other food supplies.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids fattening her up
Source: MEGA

Knox and Vivienne are stepping up with grocery runs to help Angelina Jolie gain weight.

Article continues below advertisement

Sources said all six of Jolie's kids – Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 20, Shiloh, 18, and twins Knox and Vivienne – are helping her to gain some much-needed pounds.

The insider said: "They're buying groceries in bulk together and tempting her with tidbits from the deli and bakery, and having family cookouts every night, all to encourage her to put on weight.

"She still looks skinny, her ankles are like twigs, but under the kids' careful watch, she's eating a few biles more."

Back in June, sources and experts agreed that the Maleficent witch appeared to weigh under 100 pounds.

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids fattening her up
Source: MEGA

Dr. Gabe Mirkin speculated Jolie weighs under 100 pounds, raising concerns about her health.

Article continues below advertisement

Florida-based Dr. Gabe Mirkin, who has not treated Jolie, said: "The odds are extremely high that she already has osteoporosis.

"She has severe loss of body fat, which is almost always associated with severe loss of muscle and bone. At 5-foot-7, I'd guess she weighs less than 100 pounds when she should weigh at least 112 pounds to look healthy."

Article continues below advertisement
angelina jolie kids fattening her up
Source: MEGA

Sources said Brad Pitt used to push Jolie to eat more, but now their kids are taking charge.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Julia Fox

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Julia Fox's Pain Over Not Being Able to Bail Out Her Car-Crash Brother Any More — After He Was Caged For Over a Year on Gun Charge

Composite photo of George Clooney, Meryl Streep, Richard Gere

EXCLUSIVE: The Hollywood Stars Bucking Showbiz's Ozempic Trend — By Flaunting Their Wrinkles, Warts… and VERY Gray Hair

As previously reported, the stress of her highly publicized divorce from her children's dad, Brad Pitt, helped rub Jolie of what little appetite she had.

The insider said: "All her kids chow down normally, but Angelina has always skimped on meals.

"One good thing Brad did was nag her to eat more, but since he's been gone, the kids feel that she doesn't take care of herself, and it's making them even more protective of her."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.