Natalie Portman's New Man Revealed a Year After She Finalized Divorce From Benjamin Millepied — And he's A DOUBLE of Her French Ex
Natalie Portman is dating French music producer Tanguy Destable following her split from "cheating" ex Benjamin Millepied.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actress, 43, was seen putting on a loved-up display with Destable, 44, during a stroll in Paris, with the producer planting a kiss on the star's head.
Their romantic exchange comes 12 months after she finalized her divorce from Millepied – following 11 years of marriage.
She filed for divorce in July 2023 after it was alleged that Millepied cheated on Portman with a woman 21 years his junior.
Portman beamed as she walked arm-in-arm with the producer, cutting a chic figure in a grey jacket and jeans.
Destable, 44, known professionally as Tepr, was previously in a long-term romance from 2013 with actress Louise Bourgoin, 43, with whom he shares two sons, aged eight and four.
He has collaborated with French stars including David Guetta and Mylène Farmer and was previously a member of Yelle from 2007-2014.
Millepied was seen kissing a woman on October 15 2024 in Paris, which came as no surprise to Portman who predicted it wouldn’t take him long to get back on the dating scene.
A source said: “'Natalie isn't surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he'd move on pretty quickly."
The insider said the actress "hopes Benjamin is happy" and his "dating life doesn't really have any bearing on Natalie."
"She's super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends," the source said.
Portman was reportedly aware about the images of Milliepied and the woman kissing in Paris before they were first revealed.
They share two children: son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, seven.
Portman and Millepied met in 2009 on the set of her psychological horror film Black Swan, for which he was the choreographer.
The now-exes became engaged in 2010 and were married in 2012 at Big Sur, California.
Millepied also worked on choreography for Portman's dark musical drama film Vox Lux in 2018, in which she played a woman who survives a school shooting, only to become a pop star.
Last year French outlet Voici released an explosive report claiming Millepied had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.
In July, Portman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that meeting Rihanna was a "formative moment" in her life.
"I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b---h. It was exactly what I needed," she said at the time.
During her appearance on the late night show, Portman reflected on meeting Rihanna in January 2024 – during Paris Fashion Week.
Rihanna told Portman that she was "one of the hottest b-----s' in Hollywood."
"Are you kidding me?" Natalie had replied to Rihanna.
"It was a formative moment in my life," she told Fallon after the clip aired.