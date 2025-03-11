Your tip
Natalie Portman's New Man Revealed a Year After She Finalized Divorce From Benjamin Millepied — And he's A DOUBLE of Her French Ex

Photo of Natalie Portman
Source: MEGA

Natalie Portman has moved on from ex-husband Benjamin Millepied and is now dating French music producer Tanguy Destable.

March 10 2025, Published 8:04 p.m. ET

Natalie Portman is dating French music producer Tanguy Destable following her split from "cheating" ex Benjamin Millepied.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Oscar-winning actress, 43, was seen putting on a loved-up display with Destable, 44, during a stroll in Paris, with the producer planting a kiss on the star's head.

natalie portman divorce benjamin millepied amarriage
Source: MEGA

Portman and Tanguy Destable were pictured on a romantic stroll in Paris where the music producer was seen kissing her on the head.

Their romantic exchange comes 12 months after she finalized her divorce from Millepied – following 11 years of marriage.

She filed for divorce in July 2023 after it was alleged that Millepied cheated on Portman with a woman 21 years his junior.

Portman beamed as she walked arm-in-arm with the producer, cutting a chic figure in a grey jacket and jeans.

natalie portman divorce benjamin millepied amarriage
Source: MEGA

The 'Black Swan' actress divorced her husband of 11 years last year following accusations he cheated on her.

Destable, 44, known professionally as Tepr, was previously in a long-term romance from 2013 with actress Louise Bourgoin, 43, with whom he shares two sons, aged eight and four.

He has collaborated with French stars including David Guetta and Mylène Farmer and was previously a member of Yelle from 2007-2014.

Millepied was seen kissing a woman on October 15 2024 in Paris, which came as no surprise to Portman who predicted it wouldn’t take him long to get back on the dating scene.

Natalie Portman & Benjamin Milliepied
Source: MEGA

Portman and Milliepied share son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, seven, after meeting on the set of 'Black Swan.'

A source said: “'Natalie isn't surprised that Benjamin has moved on because of how their relationship ended. She thought he'd move on pretty quickly."

The insider said the actress "hopes Benjamin is happy" and his "dating life doesn't really have any bearing on Natalie."

"She's super happy in her life right now and has been prioritizing family and friends," the source said.

Portman was reportedly aware about the images of Milliepied and the woman kissing in Paris before they were first revealed.

natalie portman wears wedding ring benjamin millepede affair
Source: MEGA

Portman was not surprised her ex-husband began dating so quickly after their split.

They share two children: son Aleph, 13, and daughter Amalia, seven.

Portman and Millepied met in 2009 on the set of her psychological horror film Black Swan, for which he was the choreographer.

The now-exes became engaged in 2010 and were married in 2012 at Big Sur, California.

Millepied also worked on choreography for Portman's dark musical drama film Vox Lux in 2018, in which she played a woman who survives a school shooting, only to become a pop star.

Last year French outlet Voici released an explosive report claiming Millepied had an affair with 25-year-old climate activist Camille Étienne.

In July, Portman appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that meeting Rihanna was a "formative moment" in her life.

"I think everyone going through a divorce should get Rihanna to say to her that she's a bad b---h. It was exactly what I needed," she said at the time.

During her appearance on the late night show, Portman reflected on meeting Rihanna in January 2024 – during Paris Fashion Week.

Rihanna told Portman that she was "one of the hottest b-----s' in Hollywood."

"Are you kidding me?" Natalie had replied to Rihanna.

"It was a formative moment in my life," she told Fallon after the clip aired.

