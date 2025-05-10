INSIDE STORY: 'Hollywood's Most Eligible Bachelor' Kevin Costner, 70, 'Quietly Re-enters' The Dating Scene – Why He's Not 'Looking to Get Back Into a Serious Relationship'

Starting Over

He first sparked dating rumors when he was photographed snuggling Jewel during a getaway to Richard Branson's Necker Island.

But Kevin denied the romance, telling Howard Stern, "She's beautiful and smart. It just never happened to us."

Then there are the women coming after him. After he seemed to click with their Today co-host Hoda Kotb, mutual friend Rachel Smith offered to play matchmaker during an ET interview.

Flustered, he quipped, "I know how to meet girls. If I have to."

Then Kristin Cavallari called him her "forever crush" and begged him to hit her up. Not long after, he and also newly divorced Jennifer Lopez were spotted looking cozy in Aspen.

"Kevin needs all the reassurance he can get, and having people like J.Lo and Kristin Cavallari put the moves on him has been a boost to his self-esteem," said the insider, adding that the Field of Dreams star "has no shortage of options."

Kevin is just as popular with the ladies now as he was in his 30s. He's kept himself in pretty good shape, and that's to his benefit.