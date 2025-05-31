EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner on Mission to 'Sow Wild Oats' — After He Dismissed Rumors He Was Romancing Singer Jewel

Flirty Kevin Costner is gleefully chasing younger ladies – and boasting that he’s never had so much fun at the ripe age of 70, according to sources who said concerned pals are urging the former Yellowstone cowboy to rein in his embarrassing behavior and stop acting like a randy Romeo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The screen stud was spotted chatting up a mystery brunette last month at West Hollywood hot spot Raspoutine.

"It's clear he’s going through a midlife crisis and is trying to sow as many wild oats as possible," our insider said. "First came the surgery and the vanity treatments, then rumors he was dating Jewel, and now he's bed-hopping and having his share of booty calls."