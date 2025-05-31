EXCLUSIVE: Kevin Costner on Mission to 'Sow Wild Oats' — After He Dismissed Rumors He Was Romancing Singer Jewel
Flirty Kevin Costner is gleefully chasing younger ladies – and boasting that he’s never had so much fun at the ripe age of 70, according to sources who said concerned pals are urging the former Yellowstone cowboy to rein in his embarrassing behavior and stop acting like a randy Romeo, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The screen stud was spotted chatting up a mystery brunette last month at West Hollywood hot spot Raspoutine.
"It's clear he’s going through a midlife crisis and is trying to sow as many wild oats as possible," our insider said. "First came the surgery and the vanity treatments, then rumors he was dating Jewel, and now he's bed-hopping and having his share of booty calls."
Relationship Rumors
The nightclub outing came 15 months after his divorce from Christine Baumgartner was finalized, officially ending the pair’s 19-year marriage.
He said of their split: "That's a crushing moment," adding: "It's powerful, and it hurt."
The bust-up marked the second time he struck out at matrimony as his relationship with college sweetheart Cindy Silva ended in 1994 after 16 years of being wed.
"On one hand, it's hard to deprive Kevin of a little pleasure. His marriage to Christine was dead for years before they split, but the feeling among his friends is that he's making a spectacle of himself," our insider said.
Single Life
Our source went on: "He's not interested in settling down. Besides that, girls seem more interested in the fact that he's Kevin Costner. It’s rather sad that he's getting his kicks like this and doesn't seem able to say no and doesn't vet these people. These women could be using him.
"It's a left-field turn because friends remember he was talking about finding love not so long ago – now all he cares about is getting his rocks off.
"Becoming a shameless bed-hopping bachelor is not a good look for someone his age. Friends would like to see him settle down with someone in his own generation, and they think it's ridiculous he's frequenting nightclubs where he’s the oldest guy in the room."
"It seems like such a pronounced change from how he led his life for so many years."