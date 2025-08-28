Your tip
Melania Trump

Melania Trump 'Rejects' Vanity Fair: First Lady 'Laughs Off' Offer to Become Magazine's Cover Star Amid Claims Staffers Threatened Walkout

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melenia Trump has rejected Vanity Fair's cover star offer as it's revealed she 'laughed off' request.

Aug. 28 2025, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Melania Trump has "laughed off" an offer from Vanity Fair to be the magazine's new cover star.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the First Lady has been targeted by new global editorial director Mark Guiducci to grace the fashion bible's cover in a bid to bring in more conservatives, according to reports.

'No Time' To Be Cover Star

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Sources claim Melania has more important priorities than to pose up for a magazine shoot.

And the move resulted in a threatened walkout by staffers who seriously opposed Melania having such prominent coverage.

But it appears the 55-year-old has no intention of taking up the offer, as a fashion source claimed she "laughed" at the request from the magazine back in July and immediately rejected them.

"She doesn’t have time," the insider claimed about the length it takes to sit for a solo photo shoot. "Her priorities as First Lady are far more important. These people don't deserve her anyway."

Staff Walkout Claims

picture of Melania Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Vanity Fair staffers were set to stage a mass walkout over 'Trump' cover, according to an unnamed editor.

Guiducci tried to convince Melania over the summer, but his employees nearly mutinied when they found out about the offer.

One magazine editor said there would be mass walkouts from Vanity Fair if the First Lady received her own cover.

"If (Guiducci) puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it," a mid–level editor revealed.

"I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me."

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what’s right," the editor added.

The employee added they were willing to work "bagging groceries at Trader Joe's" rather than support a Trump magazine cover before adding, "It sickens me."

'Way Above Vanity Fair'

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

The First Lady has never even entertained the idea of working with the fashion bible.

However, the Vanity Fair employee will not have quit his job because Melania never even entertained the idea of working with them, according to an insider.

The fashion source added. "She's way above doing Vanity Fair. She's been nothing but kind and works hard… She has her priorities straight."

Last month, RadarOnline.com revealed Melania's brutal exercise regime and strict diet, which would make her a suitable cover star.

The Pilates fan, who also regularly plays tennis, walks around her properties wearing ankle weights to help build her leg muscles.

She also eats seven pieces of fresh fruit each day, with apples and peaches said to be her favorites.

picture of Melania Trump
Source: MEGA

Melania is adamant she has never had cosmetic surgery and vows to grow old gracefully.

Melania keeps calories in check by monitoring the portion sizes of her meals, and she reportedly likes the healthier dark chocolate as an indulgence when craving something sweet.

She also swears against cosmetic surgery, despite speculation she’s done under the knife

"I didn't make any changes," she scoffed at rumors of a breast enhancement.

"A lot of people say I am using all the procedures for my face. I didn't do anything. I live a healthy life, I take care of my skin and my body."

She continued: "I'm against Botox, I'm against injections; I think it's damaging your face, damaging your nerves. It's all me. I will age gracefully, as my mom does."

