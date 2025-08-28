Melania Trump 'Rejects' Vanity Fair: First Lady 'Laughs Off' Offer to Become Magazine's Cover Star Amid Claims Staffers Threatened Walkout

Guiducci tried to convince Melania over the summer, but his employees nearly mutinied when they found out about the offer.

One magazine editor said there would be mass walkouts from Vanity Fair if the First Lady received her own cover.

"If (Guiducci) puts Melania on the cover, half of the editorial staff will walk out, I guarantee it," a mid–level editor revealed.

"I will walk out the motherf------ door, and half my staff will follow me."

"We are not going to normalize this despot and his wife; we’re just not going to do it. We're going to stand for what’s right," the editor added.

The employee added they were willing to work "bagging groceries at Trader Joe's" rather than support a Trump magazine cover before adding, "It sickens me."