Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable Following 60-Pound Weight Loss and New Boob Job in Drastic Transformation... After Singer Boasted About Using 'Ozempic-Type' Diet Meds

Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, attended the gala premiere for the new Peacock spinoff of The Office – The Paper.

The 31-year-old All About That Bass singer turned heads in a revealing black camisole that struggled to contain her chest.

Trainor paired that with some white shorts and a sparkling buckle.

Online, fans couldn't believe their eyes.

One person tweeted: "The Meghan Trainor glow-up needs to be studied."

As another expressed: "Wait, pause. Since when has Meghan Trainor....... looked like that??"

A third person added: "Meghan Trainor looks thinner than ever. Talk about all the right junk in all the right places."

While one person noted: "I think Meghan Trainor looks great! Her face is the same, just thinner. She's not too skinny. She still has big boobs.

"Whether by diet and exercise or with help of a GLP-1, people need to get over themselves."