Meghan Trainor Looks Unrecognizable Following 60-Pound Weight Loss and New Boob Job in Drastic Transformation... After Singer Boasted About Using 'Ozempic-Type' Diet Meds
It was all about the boobs for Meghan Trainor on Wednesday night, as she showed off her stunning weight loss and recently augmented breasts, RadarOnline.com can report.
The singer rocked her svelte new look while turning heads on the red carpet.
Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, attended the gala premiere for the new Peacock spinoff of The Office – The Paper.
The 31-year-old All About That Bass singer turned heads in a revealing black camisole that struggled to contain her chest.
Trainor paired that with some white shorts and a sparkling buckle.
Online, fans couldn't believe their eyes.
One person tweeted: "The Meghan Trainor glow-up needs to be studied."
As another expressed: "Wait, pause. Since when has Meghan Trainor....... looked like that??"
A third person added: "Meghan Trainor looks thinner than ever. Talk about all the right junk in all the right places."
While one person noted: "I think Meghan Trainor looks great! Her face is the same, just thinner. She's not too skinny. She still has big boobs.
"Whether by diet and exercise or with help of a GLP-1, people need to get over themselves."
Thin Is In
The Dear Future Husband singer shared the first look of her thinner frame in March, dazzling at Billboard's 2025 Women in Music Awards.
Following her appearance at the event, the songstress took to Instagram to thank everyone after receiving the Hitmaker Award.
She also addressed previous "disheartening" comments about her body, "instead of my music, my passion, or the decade of hard work that got me here. This is what it’s like to be a woman in the music industry."
"No, I don't look like I did 10 years ago. I've been on a journey to be the healthiest, strongest version of myself for my kids and for me. I've worked with a dietician, made huge lifestyle changes, started exercising with a trainer, and yes, I used science and support (shoutout to Mounjaro!) to help me after my 2nd pregnancy. And I'm so glad I did because I feel great," she continued, confirming she began taking the FDA-approved weight-loss medication to help her lose weight.
She concluded: "Here's to celebrating talent, growth, and the power of putting yourself first. Let's keep shifting the convo to what REALLY matters. With love."
Made You Look
She soon added to her new look by adding to her new chest, as the Grammy Award-winning artist announced she got a boob job as well.
"I knew I need a lift since day one…" she shared on the Forever Young Podcast. "They came out saggy. I was raised with saggy breasts. And then I had two kids. I gained the most weight I ever had. Then I lost it all, I lost even more."
She told People in March she got a "full anchor, the areola down the center and underneath because I needed a lift, as well as an implant, so that I could have any shape. Before, they were just empty and different sizes and just felt like skin on me. There wasn't much breast tissue."
Support System
So far, she has no regrets.
"I noticed with my new boobies, it's helping so much," she said. "I always tell myself, I'm like, 'Girl, I am a female. Look at these boobies.' I feel so girly and I love it, and it makes me so much more confident and it's like the best decision I ever made. And I smile every time I shower."
Her hubby has been supportive as well – which didn't surprise her.
"He knows this was all about me. From the first meeting, I was like, 'This has nothing to do with you. These are my boobies for me,'" she said. "He was like, 'Whatever makes you happy. What a treat this is for me as well. I'm so supportive.' I'm like, 'I bet you are, buddy.'"