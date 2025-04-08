EXCLUSIVE: Previously Podgy Meghan Trainor 'Definitely Used Ozempic' For Dramatic Glow-Up After Smashing Scales at 200Lbs

Previously pudgy pop star Meghan Trainor has fans chewing the fat about her shocking slimdown, but one top doc fears the skinny singer may have indulged in trendy weight-loss shots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 5-foot-5 diva – whose 2014 hit All About That Bass praises ladies with extra curves – once smashed the scales at 200 pounds but appears to have dropped at least a quarter of that in mere months.

After Trainor shared a snapshot of her new figure on Instagram, an online critic cattily commented: "Ozempic is crazy."