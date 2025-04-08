Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Meghan Trainor
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Previously Podgy Meghan Trainor 'Definitely Used Ozempic' For Dramatic Glow-Up After Smashing Scales at 200Lbs

meghan trainor ozempic dramatic glow up lbs loss
Source: MEGA

Meghan Trainor is said to have used Ozempic for her dramatic glow-up.

April 8 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Previously pudgy pop star Meghan Trainor has fans chewing the fat about her shocking slimdown, but one top doc fears the skinny singer may have indulged in trendy weight-loss shots, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said the 5-foot-5 diva – whose 2014 hit All About That Bass praises ladies with extra curves – once smashed the scales at 200 pounds but appears to have dropped at least a quarter of that in mere months.

After Trainor shared a snapshot of her new figure on Instagram, an online critic cattily commented: "Ozempic is crazy."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan trainor ozempic dramatic glow up lbs loss
Source: MEGA

A diet guru suspects Trainor's drastic weight loss involved Ozempic use.

Article continues below advertisement

Noted diet guru Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Trainor, said he believes 31-year-old Trainor has lost "at least 50lbs" – and worries she may have taken the type 2 diabetes medication.

"There are many people in the entertainment industry who are using Ozempic to lose weight, but that isn't what the drug is for – and there haven't been long-term studies that may reveal harmful side effects," Fischer said.

"When it comes to losing weight, you should do it right, with an improved diet and a healthier lifestyle."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan trainor ozempic dramatic glow up lbs loss
Source: MEGHANTRAINOR/INSTAGRAM; MEGA

Instagram buzz erupted after a fan hinted Ozempic played a role in Trainor's shocking slimdown.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
jessica biel pleads more sex save flop marriage justin timberlake

EXCLUSIVE: The One Plea Justin Timberlake's Strung-Out Wife Jessica Biel Is Making To Down-in-Dumps Husband To Save Their 'Flop Marriage' – 'More Sex… NOW!'

Photo of Audrey Hepburn

EXCLUSIVE: The Audrey Hepburn You Never Knew — By Her Sons… Including Star's Battle to Have 'Both Career and Family'

That's exactly what Trainor says she did after the 2021 birth of her first child, Riley.

But an insider said Trainor found it tougher to drop the weight after the arrival of her second son, Barry, two years later.

"Meghan isn't saying HOW she lost the weight this time," our source said. "But she's admitted to quick cosmetic fixes – even saying she's had so much Botox, she can barely smile any longer without it hurting."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.