EXCLUSIVE: The One Plea Justin Timberlake's Strung-Out Wife Jessica Biel Is Making To Down-in-Dumps Husband To Save Their 'Flop Marriage' – 'More Sex… NOW!'

Down-in-the-dumps hitmaker Justin Timberlake's poor-me attitude is bumming out wife Jessica Biel, who is desperate for him to bring sexy back, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Not only is the Cry Me a River singer, 44, constantly moaning and groaning about his disastrous Forget Tomorrow world tour and other woes, he's also looking like a washed-up old man with his unkempt gray beard.

And it's all a big downer for the Candy star, 43, who finds every Zoom call with him a major downer.

"He's just miserable on this tour. Every time they check in, he's downbeat," an insider told us. "She can't remember the last time he said she looked pretty."