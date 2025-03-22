EXCLUSIVE: Did Chrissy Teigen Get A New Face? Experts Weigh In On Model's 'Very Full Cheekbones' Amid Cosmetic Surgery Rumors — After Trolls Criticized Her Appearance
Chrissy Teigen has sparked cosmetic surgery rumors — again.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the truth behind the model's "very full cheekbones" after she ripped trolls for critizing her appearance on social media.
Teigen, 39, took to her Instagram Story to fire off on trolls who were picking apart her looks and urged her followers to "stop being miserable."
The model raged in a now deleted video: "Honestly, like, what happened to, like, just thinking things? Remember thinking things? You'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s***. Oooh, I would never have that haircut. Blegh, those teeth suck.' We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd, like, spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.
"Just do that. Like, what the f*** is wrong with you? Now, you take the time to type it out — like, somebody's like, 'I'm feeling really good about myself today.' And you're like, 'Guh, you shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s*** and your backyard looks dumb!'"
The model focused in on a few comments regarding her appearance and quoted a few trolls who claimed her "cheeks look too filled" and questioned why her "lips look like that."
Teigen continued: "Just say those things inside, in your head. Say them inside your big brain. Your big brain is so ready for all your thoughts, but you don't let them keep anything in because you're spewing them out. Keep those big, beautiful thoughts to yourself. Keep them inside.
"I know it makes you feel better to think that you're the only one with eyes, but, like, why would I fill my cheeks to the point where people talk about my cheeks? Like, I don't ever want to be the example of anything."
Amid the crazy cosmetic surgery speculation, we've got the answers – as plastic surgery expert Dr. Giselle Prado-Wright, who has not treated the Sports Illustrated model, told us: "Looking at Chrissy Teigen’s recent photos, I wouldn’t say she appears to have had a lot of filler. Even 15 years ago, her natural facial structure included very full, pronounced cheeks and strong cheekbones.
"She previously admitted to having buccal fat removal, but in this case, she attributes her current appearance to weight gain rather than fillers. I would agree—her collarbone area also looks fuller, which is consistent with overall weight gain.
"Increased facial fullness from weight gain can create a rounder, plumper effect, similar to filler, but without the same localized volume increase."
Back in 2023, Teigen was accused of having "a new face," before the model fired back: "But saying this could be your face if you do it wrong? You’re a piece of s---. I gained weight."