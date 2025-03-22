EXCLUSIVE: Did Chrissy Teigen Get A New Face? Experts Weigh In On Model's 'Very Full Cheekbones' Amid Cosmetic Surgery Rumors — After Trolls Criticized Her Appearance

Teigen, 39, took to her Instagram Story to fire off on trolls who were picking apart her looks and urged her followers to "stop being miserable."

The model raged in a now deleted video: "Honestly, like, what happened to, like, just thinking things? Remember thinking things? You'd go through a magazine, you'd be like, 'Oh, that person looks like s***. Oooh, I would never have that haircut. Blegh, those teeth suck.' We all do it, but we used to do it to, like, magazines, and then we'd, like, spit it out and it would go into the universe and it would disappear.

"Just do that. Like, what the f*** is wrong with you? Now, you take the time to type it out — like, somebody's like, 'I'm feeling really good about myself today.' And you're like, 'Guh, you shouldn't feel good about yourself because you look like s*** and your backyard looks dumb!'"