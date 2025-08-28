Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Eye $18Million Ohio Mansion With Recording Studio as their New Marital Home Amid Claims Pair Want Babies... Quick

And in another bonus for Swift, the house features a music studio where she can lay down some new tracks.

Earlier this summer, the couple was spotted having lunch at a chic French bistro, JoJo's, in Chagrin Falls, an idyllic village near Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights, which sparked rumors they were househunting in the region.

The mansion, in nearby Hunting Valley, was newly built in 2018 and is relatively untouched.

The home is for sale after "the husband passed away during COVID," according to an insider, and "he and his wife had barely lived at the property" after they completed building it.