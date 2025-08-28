Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Eye $18Million Ohio Mansion With Recording Studio as their New Marital Home Amid Claims Pair Want Babies... Quick
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are eying up an $18million Ohio mansion after they get hitched, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the recently engaged couple wants to set down roots in the area and believes the property will make the perfect family home.
And in another bonus for Swift, the house features a music studio where she can lay down some new tracks.
Earlier this summer, the couple was spotted having lunch at a chic French bistro, JoJo's, in Chagrin Falls, an idyllic village near Kelce's hometown of Cleveland Heights, which sparked rumors they were househunting in the region.
The mansion, in nearby Hunting Valley, was newly built in 2018 and is relatively untouched.
The home is for sale after "the husband passed away during COVID," according to an insider, and "he and his wife had barely lived at the property" after they completed building it.
Recording Studio... And More Features
Set on a spacious 61.26 acres, the six-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate, built by architect Charles Fazio and yacht interior designer Ari Loar, would give the couple ample privacy and plenty of space to host famous friends like Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, and the Haim sisters, plus Kelce and Swift's family.
Kelce, who is rumored to be retiring from the NFL at the end of the upcoming season, could keep in shape with a golf simulator, home gym, sauna, and steam room.
For outdoor entertaining, or perhaps one of Swift's famous Fourth of July parties, there's a pool, patio, outdoor kitchen, and fire pit.
The house is built in the middle of a densely wooded area, offering additional privacy for the famous couple.
Is A Baby On The Way?
Meanwhile, the couple's engagement announcement on Tuesday has sparked speculation babies could soon be on the horizon.
And according to insiders, Swift and Kelce, both 35, hope to have kids once, as expected, the Kansas City Chiefs star retires at the end of the upcoming campaign.
A source said: "She wants kids – multiple – and so does he. That's why he didn’t wait to propose until the end of the season as expected. She's getting older and time's a-wasting!"
RadarOnline.com revealed on Wednesday, August 27, the pair tied the knot in secret two weeks before they announced their news to the world.
Kelce's dad, Ed, told how he and Taylor's dad, Scott, actively encouraged the athlete to propose, saying the engagement happened a few weeks ago after "several weeks of prodding from myself and Scott Swift."
Ed later said he learned of the engagement news on a joint FaceTime call with Kelce's mom, Donna, and Swift's parents.
The 74-year-old told how the proposal came at a garden in Missouri when the pair were on their way to a dinner reservation.
Ed revealed how the garden adorned with flowers in Lee's Summit provided the perfect setting for his football star son when he popped the question, saying: "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, 'Let's go out and have a glass of wine.'"