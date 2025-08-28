Melania Trump Accused of Using 'ChatGPT' to Respond to the Minnesota School Shooting That Left 2 Kids Dead — as First Lady Ripped for 'Fake Statement'

"The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters," the 55-year-old posted on X. "Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions."

She continued: "To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society – beginning in our homes, extending through school districts, and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer."

Melania did not mention gun control, despite the shooter, 23-year-old Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman, using firearms to kill young students.

Following her post, users on X weren't buying it, with some claiming Melania had used ChatGPT.