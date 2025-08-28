Melania Trump Accused of Using 'ChatGPT' to Respond to the Minnesota School Shooting That Left 2 Kids Dead — as First Lady Ripped for 'Fake Statement'
Melania Trump waited until the middle of the night to post a response to the tragic school shooting in Minnesota, but the First Lady is now being accused of using ChatGPT to help with her statement, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The shooting, which occurred at Annunciation Catholic school, left an 8-year-old and a 10-year-old dead, and led Melania to offer up what she believes will finally put an end to these massacres on school grounds.
What Did Melania Say?
"The tragic mass killing in Minnesota illuminates the need for pre-emptive intervention in identifying potential school shooters," the 55-year-old posted on X. "Early warning signs are often evident, with many individuals exhibiting concerning behaviors and making violent threats online prior to their actions."
She continued: "To prevent future tragedies, it is crucial we look into behavioral threat assessments across all levels of society – beginning in our homes, extending through school districts, and of course, social media platforms. Being aware of these warning signs and acting quickly can save lives and make American communities safer."
Melania did not mention gun control, despite the shooter, 23-year-old Robin Westman, a male born as Robert Westman, using firearms to kill young students.
Following her post, users on X weren't buying it, with some claiming Melania had used ChatGPT.
Did Melania Use ChatGPT?
"Please don’t be so obviously ChatGPT, it’s incredibly unbecoming," one person wrote, and another added, "Scripted by ChatGPT."
A user said: "Not a single word of this post was written by Melania Trump," as one asked, "ChatGPT, did you write this for her?"
Melania's husband, President Donald Trump, ordered that all flags flown at the White House and on federal property be flown at half-staff until August 31 to honor the victims.
While neither Melania nor Donald mentioned the shooter being trans, other crazed conservatives were quick to offer up their bizarre reactions, including White House Secretary Karoline Leavitt, who took the tragedy to push her own beliefs.
Conservatives Mention Everything But Gun Control
Leavitt linked out to a post originally made by The Conservateur, a conservative lifestyle magazine, which read: "There is a demonic force moving when a transgender maniac sprays bullets at pews of Catholic school children.
"Shame on the progressive leaders and lawmakers who make this about the man in the White House, the Second Amendment, or so-called trans bigotry."
Meanwhile, the president's eldest son, Donald Jr., agreed with Rep. Byron Donalds' argument the shooting was not about guns at all, but rather mental health.
Donalds wrote: "For years, the left has promoted radical gender ideology, ignored glaring mental health issues & spewed hateful rhetoric. This is the insanity that’s come from their movement. They must reexamine everything."
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey Defends Trans Community
At a press conference on Wednesday, August 28, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey slammed individuals for attacking the trans community following the incident.
"Anybody who is using this as an opportunity to villainize our trans community or any other community out there has lost their sense of common humanity,” Frey went off. "We should not be operating out of a place of hate for anyone. We should be operating from a place of our love for kids … kids died today."
The 44-year-old, who said students were "literally praying" when the gunman opened fire through a window at the church around 8:30 A.M., rejected "thoughts and prayers," the go-to response from plenty of politicians following mass shootings.
"These were Minneapolis families," he said. "These were American families. And the amount of pain they are suffering right now is extraordinary.
"Don't just say this is about thoughts and prayers right now. These kids were literally praying. It was the first week of school. They were in a church."
Frey added: "They should be able to go to school or church in peace without the fear or risk of violence, and their parents should have the same kind of assurance."