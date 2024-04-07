'I Will Forever Have to Live With This': Emotional World Central Kitchen Founder José Andrés Mourns Aid Workers Killed by Israeli Airstrike

Chef, restaurateur, and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés broke down in tears during an emotional interview about the seven WCK aid workers who were killed by an Israeli airstrike on Monday while delivering food to Palestinians in Gaza, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"It has not sunk in yet. I'm still going through the process. But there’s a lot of work to be done," Andrés told ABC's Martha Raddatz, who was filling in on This Week With George Stephanopoulos.

"We are a small organization, and right now we are in the middle of this story that we wish we were not part of," he added. "We are an organization that — we want to go to difficult places and bring food to people and bring joy to people. Because when it’s about food and water, you need it today. So, for me, I think the grief is going on, especially the members I knew closely."