Top Kazakhstan Official Reveals Putin 'Possesses a Comprehensive Kompromat File' on Donald Trump— 'Designed Not to Destroy—but to Control Him'

Putin is said to be using his top-secret intel to keep Trump on a tight leash .

Donald Trump is reportedly at the mercy of Russian President Vladimir Putin , RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the foreign leader is said to have "extensive, meticulously documented" evidence of the president's alleged crimes .

Putin is said to threaten to release damaging intel on Trump unless he follows his orders.

Alnur Mussayev, a former KGB intelligence officer, said Putin possesses a comprehensive "kompromat" file on Trump that he regularly threatens to release unless Trump does his bidding.

Mussayev made the explosive accusation that Putin has audio and video recordings of sexual crimes against minors and acts of violence against women attributed to Trump.

The kompromat reportedly further includes financial records showing illicit transactions connected to accounts either owned by or affiliated with Trump.

There are also allegedly statements from Russian operatives who can corroborate the claims if and when necessary.