Home > News > Donald Trump

Top Kazakhstan Official Reveals Putin 'Possesses a Comprehensive Kompromat File' on Donald Trump— 'Designed Not to Destroy—but to Control Him'

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Vladimir Putin reportedly has a special blackmail file on Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 1:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is reportedly at the mercy of Russian President Vladimir Putin, RadarOnline.com can reveal, as the foreign leader is said to have "extensive, meticulously documented" evidence of the president's alleged crimes.

Putin is said to be using his top-secret intel to keep Trump on a tight leash.

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Putin is said to threaten to release damaging intel on Trump unless he follows his orders.

Alnur Mussayev, a former KGB intelligence officer, said Putin possesses a comprehensive "kompromat" file on Trump that he regularly threatens to release unless Trump does his bidding.

Mussayev made the explosive accusation that Putin has audio and video recordings of sexual crimes against minors and acts of violence against women attributed to Trump.

The kompromat reportedly further includes financial records showing illicit transactions connected to accounts either owned by or affiliated with Trump.

There are also allegedly statements from Russian operatives who can corroborate the claims if and when necessary.

Putin's Puppet

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Source: mega

Trump is 'powerless' to destroy Putin's files.

According to Closer to the Edge editor-in-chief Rook T. Winchester, Putin repeatedly uses the files as leverage and blackmail over Trump.

"(Russia) has deliberately leaked fragments of this kompromat, not to expose Trump publicly, but to exert pressure on him," Winchester wrote. "The goal is strategic: ensure Trump remains aligned with Russian geopolitical interests.

"That includes undermining NATO, destabilizing the European Union, and pressuring Ukraine to surrender.

He explained: "When Trump hesitates or veers from Russia’s interests, (Russia) lets just enough out to remind him who's holding the leash.

"It's not chaos. It's design. And the person benefiting from that design is Vladimir Putin."

Leverage Over Trump

Vladimir Putin
Source: mega

Putin apparently relishes the 'control' his files give him.

There is apparently little Trump can do to bury the files. Putin isn't interested in money, but rather cherishes the leverage he has over his U.S. counterpart.

"The allegations suggest that the American presidency is compromised at its core," Winchester said. "Not just politically. Operationally. That the person issuing executive orders, appointing judges, and influencing global conflict zones may be doing so under foreign pressure.

"The only reason Trump hasn’t been exposed is because Putin doesn’t want him exposed. He wants him useful."

Was Trump Recruited By the KGB?

Donald Trump
Source: mega

The same insider previously revealed Trump was recruited by the KGB.

Mussayev is the same Russian insider who previously claimed Trump was recruited by the KGB in 1987 and given the codename "Krasnov".

The alleged recruitment took place during Trump's visit to the Soviet Union in 1987, where he explored building a hotel in Moscow as a prominent New York real estate developer. This trip, facilitated by Soviet officials, raised suspicions among intelligence analysts about the true nature of Trump's interactions with the Soviet authorities.

Several years ago, a report highlighted how, in 1985, the KGB had updated a secret personality questionnaire distributed among its officers, instructing them to target influential Western figures for potential collaboration.

According to intelligence sources, the document instructed agents to focus on "prominent figures in the West" with the aim of "drawing them into some form of collaboration with us…as an agent or confidential or special or unofficial contact."

Mussayev’s claim suggests Trump may have been one such target. But Trump has vehemently denied ever having any improper ties to Russia or colluding with Putin.

